Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria: Celebs who proved that you can NEVER go wrong with floral lehengas

Looking for outfit inspiration for this festive season? These celeb-approved floral lehengas have you covered!

One timeless print that never goes out of style or season, is the floral print. Put on anything from blouses to sarees, anarkalis and even lehengas, you know your outfit is fool-proof when the floral is on. But it is not just us who falls back on the safe yet feminine and flirty floral print, celebs stand by it and are huge advocates of the print too! Take a look at some of the most divine floral lehengas we've spotted on our favourite divas.



The queen of florals and pastels, Alia Bhatt clubbed both her favourites together for one of the most exquisite floral lehengas. A simple pink embellished blouse paired with a baby pink lehenga with lovely floral embroidery in subtle colours. Simple jhumkas completed the actress' look.

Karisma Kapoor

For a more experimental look, take inspiration from Karisma Kapoor who showed us how to colour block in a dark leaf green blouse that she paired with an elegant hand-painted creamy white lehenga with pink and yellow flowers. A statement choker and maang tikka completed the actress' look.

Tara Sutaria

Hand-painted lehengas seem to be all the rage right now. Tara Sutaira sported an elegant pastel lehenga with deep pink floral designs hand painted on it. She looked exquisite in the matching blouse with her hair styled into glossy waves and gold earrings to complete her look.

Kiara Advani

If you're into bolder and brighter colours, Kiara Advani's bright yellow lehenga will set your heart fluttering! The actress picked out a marigold yellow lehenga with bright red floral embroidery on it. She accessorised this look with simple jhumkas and elegant juttis to complete her look.



For an exquisite look, Shraddha's blush pink Manish Malhotra lehenga is just perfect for the festive season. The ombre floral embroidered lehenga styled with a glittery silver blouse and a sheer net dupatta with an embellished thick border.



For her post-wedding party, the diva looked ethereal in a colourful floral Sabyasachi lehenga that she styled as Frida Kahlo, with bushy brows, smokey eyes and roses in her hair. Red bangles and her dupatta worn as a veil completed Padukone's look.



If there is one thing Katrina loves, it is floral pieces. She picked out a white lehenga with baby pink and orange floral print on it by ace designer Sabyasachi. She kept it simple by accentuating her look with gold chaandbalis and elegant heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you're more into OTT, elegant looks take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor's opulent peachy lehenga that she styled with an embroidered sheer high neck blouse. With her hair styled in a poker-straight manner and simple earrings, it makes for an elegant look for the festive season.

Which diva's floral lehenga is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

