Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 5 Divas who chose a pastel pink salwar as their go-to summer wear

Although the scorching sun may be unbearable during the summers, if we look at a silver lining, it is summer fashion! Summer fashion is all about bringing out your breeziest fabrics and softest pastel shades. While summer dresses and shorts have always remained a classic trend, our B-town divas have found comfort in breezy pastel pink salwar suits this summer. The soft fabric and the even softer shade, makes these salwar suits a go-to this warm season. So let’s take a look at our favourite ladies dressed in a pastel pink salwar suit.

Katrina Kaif

For her airport look, Mrs. Kaushal channelled her inner desi Punjabi kudi in a pastel pink salwar suit. The actress' full-length blush pink number featured a V-neckline with detailed floral embroidery in red along it. She paired this with matching palazzo pants and topped this over with a floral printed dupatta that made up for the simplicity of her outfit. A pair of simple embellished juttis, a red bindi and oversized tinted sunglasses made for additional accessories to her look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made her first appearance at the airport as Mrs. Kapoor in a pastel pink salwar suit from Devnaagri. The traditional ensemble featured a floral blush pink kurta adorned with spring-inspired print in a dark pink hue. The outfit bore a calf-grazing hem length and a loose silhouette. Alia teamed the kurta with matching flared pants adorned with silver patti borders on the hem. She rounded off the look with an organza dupatta decked in white lace patti border and floral print. Mojari sandals, her diamond engagement ring, and dainty jhumkas completed her look. She added a modish touch to her airport look with a colourful printed Christian Dior tote bag.

Nora Fatehi

Nora also chose a blush pink salwar suit as her summer airport look. The Kusu Kusu girl stepped out in a cotton silk set that featured a midi kurta with a close neck adorning a tassel tie up detail. The kurta was decked in gorgeous embroidery all done in white threads along with small tassels hanging on the hem. Nora teamed the kurta with matching straight-fit pants and rounded the look with an wholly embroidered dupatta featuring tassels in the border. She accessorised her look with pearl studs, white embroidered juttis and a white quilted sling bag.

Kiara Advani

Kiara proved that there is elegance in simplicity as she stepped out in the city wearing a baby pink salwar set. The set featured a plain, sleeveless, calf-grazing kurta that was teamed with matching cropped pants and a sheer dupatta. Kiara maintained the simplicity of the look as she skipped on the accessories and simply styled her traditional attire an opulent blue Gucci Diana bag.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon pulled off the ethnic look with charm and comeliness in a pastel pink salwar suit by Nachiket Barve. The outfit featured an embroidered kurta with a floral vest-like design on top with heavy embroidery. The kurta was teamed with a pair of palazzo pants with a scalloped hem. The Shehzaada actress completed the look with minimal diamond earrings and a statement ring.

Which diva looked the best in a pastel pink salwar suit according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

