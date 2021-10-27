Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 5 Times celebs broke stereotypes & dolled up in black ethnic looks for festivities

Black has always been on the ‘black list’ during any auspicious event and is still considered evil and devilish and something unhappy. Though most of us can’t have enough of black outfits and love to adorn them for every event in our life when it comes to celebrations that include our nosey neighbours and black-o-phobic family members, the colour is forced to be relegated. Here are 5 times Bollywood divas looked gorgeous in black ethnic ensembles and proved that it can be the most auspicious colour perfect for the occasion.

Alia Bhatt

First up, we have Alia Bhatt’s stunning Anita Dongre sharara suit that has got the bling element and ethnic spirit to look perfect for this festive season. Her all-black ensemble consisted of a long kurta with silver embellishments and matching palazzo pants and a dupatta with embroidery on. Alia opted for minimal makeup and topped it off with a tiny black bindi looking enchanting in her gorgeous ethnic avatar. Center-parted sleek hair and oxidised statement earrings rounded off her look.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looked ethereal in a similar sharara set by ace designer Punit Balana. Her strappy kurta bore a deep neckline and embroidery work in gold thread. She paired it with a sheer black dupatta which featured the same design border. She let her bouncy waves grace her shoulders in a centre-part and glammed up with blush, dewy skin, winged eyeliner and shoulder-grazing earrings. Her beautiful suit can make anyone look like a diva for this Diwali!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s fuss-free look in Chikankari kurta paired with matching palazzos is a winning choice to look festive ready without going overboard. Her black flowy knee-length kurta featured intricate floral thread work all over and was everything elegant and chic. The Mimi actress kept the look simple and ditched accessories and makeup and completed her comfy and cool look with kolhapuri sandals by Aprajita Toor.

Deepika Padukone

Stunning us with her voluptuous fashion choices like always, Deepika Padukone looked amazing in a black Sabyasachi ensemble. Her backless black kurta bore intricate beadwork detail and was paired with a black dupatta and white legging. She brought back the 60’s nostalgia with her traditional make-up and hairdo. Red lips, statement chandbalis and black bindi elevated the glam quotient and the Piku star rounded it off with silver Louboutin heels.

Katrina Kaif

Apart from shararas, kurta sets and sarees, if lehengas are your favourite pick for the festive season, then take cues from Katrina Kaif. Her OTT black lehenga from Sabyasachi featured floral print all over her billowing skirt which was teamed with a matching floral dupatta and a high neck, full-sleeve plain blouse. She added charm to her plain blouse with her statement silver choker and looked glamorous in her black lehenga.

Which diva’s black ethnic ensemble would you opt for to celebrate Diwali this year? Tell us in the comments below.

