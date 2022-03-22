Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 5 Times celebs made a case for Sabyasachi floral sarees

Summer is the time for bright hues and floral prints. As our evergreen love for sarees continues to dominate this season, floral print luxe sarees are our pick to look glamorous for a summer party. Intimate weddings or casual parties, ace designer Sabyasachi has got a floral print number for every occasion and the Bollywood divas are obsessed with it. Floral print organza saree Sabyasachi saree is a fashion craze that has hit celebrities just like their love for Manish Malhotra sequin saree. Take style inspiration from these divas to rock a floral saree like an absolute diva!

Alia Bhatt

After rocking several white outfits for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions Alia has resumed her RRR movie promotions in stunning style. She rocked a Sabyasachi floral print saree teamed with a sleeveless glittery blouse that matched with her saree’s border. Her peach organza saree entailed multi-coloured flowers that flooded it all with elegance. She rounded out her look in a sheer saree with a knotted bun hairdo and subtle semi-dewy makeup.

Priyanka Chopra

While promoting her film The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra dolled up in a black floral print Sabyasachi saree. Her elegant look was kept minimal with fuss-free jewellery featuring black bangles, simple gold earrings and her mangalsutra and simple makeup. Her hair was left loose styled into glossy waves while she kept her makeup subtle and to a minimum.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has been an ardent lover of Sabyasachi ensembles and made sure every garment of her wedding was by the designer. She had rocked multiple floral-print Sabyasachi sarees yet this sunflower printed black sheer stays fresh in our minds. She added a touch of glamour to the look by teaming it with a sleeveless blouse decked in sequins all over and completed her style with minimal accessories, sleek straight hair and a small black bindi.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika stunned the red carpet in her red Sabyasachi floral print saree. She draped the saree with a sleeveless blouse in the same red hue and looked snazzy with a subtle glam makeup and drop earrings from the designer. Her signature sleek low bun was adorned with red roses and her smokey eye makeup totally stole the show!

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was one of the first stars who made us fall in love with Sabyasachi sarees. Her sage green floral print saree was everything dreams are made of! Her gorgeous saree was teamed up with a matching sleeveless blouse and statement chandelier earrings. Dark lipstick, perfect contouring and golden polished nails upped her style quotient. She completed the style with her messy bun hairdo.

Which diva’s stunning Sabyasachi floral saree do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

