Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 6 Times Celebs showed how to style chandbalis with ethnic outfits

Are you done with your jewellery shopping yet? If not, don't forget to include chandbalis in your list. While jhumkas and hoop earrings are doing the rounds, chandbalis are sure to stand out. Since you have already completed your shopping and taking a wild guess, it comprises mostly traditional attires, I can guarantee chandbalis will be a perfect fit for you. If you don't agree, let these celebs change your mind.

From , to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs have always relied on chandbalis to uplift and elevate their ethnic outfits. From movie promotions to wedding celebrations, chandbalis are a go-to for them. Check out our list when celebs have opted for chandbalis despite the occasion.

Alia Bhatt

If you don’t want to dress up too much and want an easy-breezy maxi dress, you can style with chandbalis. Like Alia here, she donned a maroon maxi dress from the shelves of Sabyasachi adorned with polka dots. The off-shoulder outfit bore gold and an architectural border at the hemline. She opted only for statement chandbalis to elevate her simple look which she styled with strappy red heels.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For Armaan Jain's wedding, Bebo picked a sunshine yellow saree by Nikasha. She paired her drape with a sleeveless gold blouse and tied her hair in a sleek bun adorned with white blooms. For accessories, she chose large gold chandbali earrings and matching bangles. Smokey eyes and glam makeup looked stunning on her.

Deepika Padukone

DP cannot be left out of this list. While she chooses the most romantic traditional outfits depending on the occasion, she styles them with incredibly dramatic earrings. For the trailer launch of Padmaavat, Deepika dressed up in a black bodycon kurta by her favourite designer Sabyasachi. She teamed her embroidered kurta with white churidar and organza net dupatta. Opting for a sleek bun, she chose statement chandbali earrings from Amrapali that elevated her whole look. Black bindi and soft pink lips looked gorgeous on her.

Disha Patani

Recently, Disha attended a friend's wedding in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla anarkali suit. Her heavily embroidered apple green suit featured floral motifs. Disha, who usually keeps minimal accessories, chose chandbali earrings by Minerali to go with her outfit. Her rosy cheeks and pink lips amped up her beauty. She left her tresses open and looked radiant.

This girl-next-door beauty also sometimes dresses up so gorgeously that she manages to steal our hearts every time. Kat decked up in a dreamy floral lehenga by Sabyasachi. She too accessorised her ivory and pink lehenga with nothing but a pair of chunky chandbali earrings with emerald and ruby detailing that added a pop of colour to her look. Straight hair, smokey eyes and nude lips completed her makeup.

Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor can nail any look she wants. She decked up in a red kurta with matching palazzo pants from Gulabo. She styled her desi looks with chunky gold chandbalis and a bracelet. Her neatly tied hair with neutral-toned makeup made our hearts flutter.

Chandbalis can never go wrong and these celebs are proof. Which look did you like most? Tell us in the comments.

