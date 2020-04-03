Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: ALL the waist up celebrity outfit inspiration for your next video team meeting

For the ultimate work-on-top and sweatpants below look, nobody better to serve inspiration than our favourite B-town ladies!

We are at a time where working from home today, is a way of life. While you work, or at least pretend to, since you are home, there is no need for makeup or even changing outfits to wear those uncomfortable work ones. Getting out of sweatpants is a task! But you need to look on top of your game for those zoom meetings with colleagues who seem to always look good on camera!

But that doesn't mean you have to get out of your pyjamas! You just need to put on work outfits on top to create the right ind of illusion (like everybody else seems to be doing)! And there's nobody better to give you all the inspiration you need than the leading ladies of Bollywood!



Miss Bhatt's blazer dress proves that you can just wear a blazer and absolutely nothing else, to look perfect on camera. And since you will only be seen waist-up why bother with trousers anyway, right?



Pick out you favourite cute polka dotted shirt and just tie it up at your waist like Katrina, to make it seem like you have your life together while you look chic, stylish and make everybody in your team green with envy with your cute cropped shirt!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Too lazy to do your makeup? Take cue from the Begum herself on how to sport a look with minimal makeup. A dab of some CC cream kohl and your hair pulled back, will ensure a well-rounded fuss-free look for those meetings that happen in the wee-hours.



Want to look a little extra glam and chic? Stack up your favourite minimal neckpieces and sport matching earrings to do the task. The look is sure to leave you inspired and probably will help in even getting some work done!

Jonas

Woke up just a few minutes before the team meeting? Let Priyanka Chopra's hack save you. All you need to do to look like you have your life together, is swash on some bright lipstick that is sure to instantly brighten up your face. For added effect, dab smudge some of the lip shade on top of your lids to add some tint to your eyes as well!

And ladies, that's how its done to create the illusion that you have woken up, showered, dressed up and are ready to take on the day!

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

