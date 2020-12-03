Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor: Here’s the ultimate BFF style file you need

It's time to make the most of the lost times with your BFF and while you're at it, make a statement in the most fashionable outfits! Check it out

In the last couple of months, the one thing we’ve missed a lot was hanging out with our BFFs. No amount of video call sessions and binge-watch parties can compare to the fun you have while going out with your BFF. while stepping out is a party in its own, the real fun is when we get a chance to raid each other’s closets to get ready for the night. Now, gone are the days to look the best in a photo, now, BFF style is a true thing and courtesy to many Instagram handles, BFF style is on the rise. So, to get on with this new trend, here are a few ways you can look your best self while stepping out with your ‘sister from another mister!’

Twinning is winning

What’s fun if you don’t go all out and twin with your BFF? Just pick a colour and go gaga over it.. Here we have Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor looking their effortless best in casual whites and while you’re at it, make sure to click some fire pictures before heading out!

Same same but different!

While you must love to twin, you and your best friend are still different. Some of you might not even have the same taste and style. This brings us to this solution where you can pick a colour and style it in your own distinguished way! It still lets you be yourself without taking away from #BFFgoals!

Go all out!

Colours, prints and embellishments! Now that you have the time to look your crazy best and step out, do it in style. As an added bonus, the Shaadi season is right around the corner, it’s time to make the most of it with your BFF by your side!

Casually brunchin’

Sometimes its only about keeping things simple and casual and making the most of your lunch plans in easy, casual clothes. Effortless is the new black and it’s time you embrace it!

XOXO Gossip Girl

Now that you have the time to step out and catch up with your BFF, you might as well take it a notch higher and go all out. It’s time to channel your inner Serena Van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf and embrace the fashionable mess that you are!

What’s more your style when you step out with your BFF? Let us know in the comments section below.

