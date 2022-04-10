Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: When Designer of the Week: Magda Butrym was on EVERY celeb's radar

Founded only in 2014, designer Magda Butrym has become a celebrity favourite. Popular among the young stars in both the Hollywood and Bollywood industries, her designs are known for their modern details including pleating and embroidery, all done by hand. Her statement floral-printed dresses and structured pieces made from the finest fabrics with noticeable details have been sought out by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more.

Named after herself, Butrym's brand was born so the designer could combine her ambition of creating pieces she loved with traditional craftsmanship. The designer previously worked as a stylist while she was studying fashion design at the age of 19. After her graduation, Butrym worked as an in-house designer for a Poland-based fashion brand before starting her own label.

Katrina Kaif sported a purple dress with floral prints and a ruched bodice on it while promoting her film Bharat in 2019. Kat's dress also bore a long attached fabric giving her outfit a dramatic touch.

Ananya Panday wore a red full-sleeve dress with a keyhole cutout at her neck and waist by Magda Butrym for the promotions of Gehraiyaan. Her dress also featured a ruched mini skirt that flattered her figure.

Alia Bhatt sported a floral strapless Butrym dress for the birthday bash of Apoorva Mehta. She styled this with a matching floral blazer and red heels for a striking look.

While out and about in New York City, model Hailey Bieber elevated her style game in a black bodycon mid-length leather dress. Layered gold necklaces and strappy black stilettos rounded off with a Bottega Veneta clutch ensured she looked at the top of her fashion game.

For a red carpet premiere, Natalie Portman too struck a pose in a strapless red mini Magda Butrym dress. A matching red blazer and shoes rounded off this monotone look.

Olivia Culpo, former Miss Universe also sported the same floral dress as Alia Bhatt by the ace designer. She styled it differently by topping it off with a red leather jacket, strappy heels and a quilted Chanel bag.

Mindy Kaling put forth a risque look in a bodycon black Magda Butrym mid-length dress with a deep plunging neckline and floral attachment on her dress. A wet hairdo and black pumps completed this look well.

Which celebrity's outfit by the designer is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

