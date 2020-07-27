Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: Celebrity approved ways to style leather outfits 

Styling leather or faux leather can be slightly tricky. But this hasn't stopped these divas from adding it to their closets!

Leather outfits have a way of giving off rocker chic, edgy and slightly dangerous vibes. But when styled differently, leather can also look girly, pretty and all kinds of trendy.

And who better to experiment with the material than Bollywood's leading ladies, who are always open to experimenting and even know how to style looks better than most others?

From head-to-toe leather looks to skirts, crop tops and even off-shoulder outfits, take a look at all the celebrity-approved ways to wear leather and make a fashionable statement.

The divas also busted the idea that leather is made just for biker jackets by sporting it in multiple styles and an array of colours as well!

slayed in a head to toe black leather look while promoting Chhapaak. She opted for a black oversized leather full-sleeve top and tucked it into leather pants. Complete with hoop earrings and black pumps, the diva looked powerful!

went for a retro look with a polka dot top and yellow wrap leather skirt to make for a girl-next-door look.

picked out a black off-shoulder leather top and paired it with bedazzled pants to make for an experimental yet edgy look.

Ahuja gave leather her own spin in a pair of burgundy culottes. For a monotone look, the diva wore a matching burgundy shirt and velvet boots.

Leather and lace together, make for an unbeatable combination and Ananya Panday knows this! We love how she opted for a sheer lace top and tucked it into loose leather pants.

showed us how to dress up for a night of clubbing. Her zip-up leather dress showed off the Kalank actress' toned legs. To add to it, her winged liner and black stilettos elevated her look further.

Showing us that leather does not mean just black outfits, Kundra wore a tan faux leather dress, making for a sophisticated and smart look. while showing off her toned legs at the same time.

