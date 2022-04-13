Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Lehenga colour you should opt for this wedding season based on your zodiac sign

The wedding season is here and we all know just how important astrological signs are especially during Indian weddings. Our horoscope influences our lives a lot more than we give it credit for. In fact, just like each zodiac sign has a birthstone, there are certain colours that each has a deep connection with. Whether you are the bride or the bridesmaid, your lehenga colour obviously plays a great role. If you are confused about which colour to opt for this wedding season, then we've compiled a list of all the auspicious colours associated with the twelve zodiac signs, just for you!

Aries - Red

Katrina Kaif

Aries are known to be fiercely energetic, dynamic, and impulsive people. Red is the perfect colour for the enigmatic Arian bride or bridesmaid. It brings out the excitement and assertion of a fire sign bride and enhances her passion. One of the reasons why red makes the perfect colour for their bridal lehenga is because red demands attention, and we all know that an Aries does not favour the idea of being ignored.

Taurus - Green

Shraddha Kapoor

Just like the bull that represents them, Taurus are known to be intelligent, dependable and stubborn people. Just like the lush pastures the Bull resides in, green represents growth, and Taurus is a sign of absolute progress. This colour brings a Taurus bride or bridesmaid closer to her element, Earth. It not only keeps a Taurian grounded and steady-minded but also helps them become more optimistic and positive towards the upcoming changes in her life.

Gemini - Yellow

Khushi Kapoor

Gemini are intelligent, outgoing and adaptable people who can easily carry off colours that might not suit everybody. With yellow around a Gemini, everything seems easier with increased clarity. A colour that will make the Gemini bride or bridesmaid glow, the golden hues of this colour helps them radiate splendidly, filling them with boundless energy.

Cancer - Silver

Janhvi Kapoor

Cancerians are known for being intuitive, caring, and over sensitive. Bright silvers bring out the challenge accepting nature of a Cancer. Moreover, the colour silver resembles purity and delivers an untouchable state of bliss. Calming to the eyes, silver incites interest and desire but also a sense of mystery. The Cancer bride or bridesmaid dressed in silver can point out her elegance and grace without speaking a word of it.

Leo - Gold

Ananya Panday

Leos are vivacious, glamorous and love to be popular. A shimmering gold lehenga will empower a Leo woman’s warm heart and strengthen her positive spirit. Gold has always been a symbol of power and prestige, adding a classy and regal touch to a Leo bride or bridesmaid. A lehenga made out of a golden shade will help garner the attention a Leo queen wants and support her generous, warm and optimistic attitude towards life.

Virgo - Ivory

Madhuri Dixit

Virgos are practical, sensible and are known to be major perfectionists. A natural ivory shade helps keep a Virgo grounded and focused on continuous growth, with stability and support for oneself. Ivory is a relaxing colour by nature and definitely stands out when worn by the bride or bridesmaid. Refreshing, dazzling and awe-inspiring, an ivory coloured bridal lehenga is bound to leave many filled with awe.

Libra - Pink

Sara Ali Khan

Librans are highly artistic, intellectual and have a great sense of aesthetics. Pinks help open up a Libra woman’s heart and soften her presence. Not just calming, they help create an extremely likeable presence of a Libra bride’s personality. With pink as a part of her lehenga, there isn’t a person that would want to take their eyes off of the kind and benevolent Libra lady.

Scorpio - Purple

Alia Bhatt

Scorpions are determined, brave and mysterious. They carry a dauntless aura with them which can make everyone around them feel intimidated. The colour purple is marked by flexibility, adaptability, intellectual curiosity and optimism. Scorpio women are imaginative and expressive, and purple will act as the best colour to express their nature to the last detail.

Sagittarius - Orange

Shanaya Kapoor

Sagittarians are independent, adventurous and optimistic and have a soft spot for easy-breezy looks. Just the right mix of red and yellow, orange is a colour that is associated with comfort and soothing feelings. However, for a Sagittarius woman, orange is a colour that will trigger a sense of dynamism, stimulation and confidence to take on any challenge. The colour orange will bring a sense of peace due to its association with extravagance.

Capricorn - Brown

Bhumi Pednekar

Capricorns are known to be ambitious, persistent and disciplined. They are powerful people who do not like too much femininity and prefer something bolder, sophisticated and charismatic. For the earthen Capricorn brides, stability and a strong emotional state are all the ideal personality traits. And the colour brown offers just that! In fact, such a strong yet neutral colour enhances a Capricorn bride’s solidity, reliability, and traditionalism.

Aquarius - Blue

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aquarians are assertive, analytical and love to stay original. For Aquarian brides and bridesmaids, blue is a quintessential benefactor. For them, this is one of the best colours to go for in order to have fun during their wedding festivities, as it puts them in a placid and tranquil state, improving their confidence and expression.

Pisces - Pastel Green

Kiara Advani

Pisceans are creative, empathetic and generous and are known to have a laid-back personality. Pastel green is a serene colour that brings out their understanding and nurturing nature and helps them connect with their subconscious desires. The colour of life, pastel green represents renewal and inspiration, encouraging a Pisces bride to embrace her vibrant lifeforce and add stars to her wedding in her own style!

What is your zodiac sign and which colour lehenga would you opt for as a bride or bridesmaid? Let us know in the comments below.

