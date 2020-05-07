Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan: 10 lehengas we absolutely love and wish we had

Lehengas are an all-time favourite of Bollywood divas and here are our top picks that we wish we had. Check it out

We as Indians have a soft spot when it comes to desi looks and there’s no denying that! No matter how many glamorous gowns we wear, we always come back to our basic and absolutely favourite desi looks. For some sarees and anarkalis are their go-to but, we are always inclined towards wearing the right lehenga at the right occasion. Lehengas are traditional yet fun in their own way. We can play with the pattern, the prints, the colour and obviously, the silhouette.

So, while we are here missing the ‘dress up’ game, we took a look back at all of our favourite lehengas.

Deepika Padukone is obsessed with one designer and that is Sabyasachi. This black and gold lehenga by the designer is traditional with a touch of modernity and one of our absolute favourites!

Katrina Kaif loves her floral lehengas but this solid red coloured number is definitely on top of our favourites list. I mean, just look at that!

Alia Bhatt’s love affair with solid coloured lehengas is no secret. However, among them all, this solid sunshine yellow lehenga by Sabyasachi has our heart.

Talking about Sabyasachi lehengas, Anushka’s colourful Diwali ensemble was no less of a treat to our eyes.

Tara Sutaria

If we were to be a bridesmaid, this Anita Dongre number would top our list and how! Tara gave the English coloured lehenga a desi twist with a bun, bindi and kohl-clad eyes.

Ananya Panday

Talk about desi with a twist of modernity. This pastel lehenga by Amit Aggarwal is a treat to sore eyes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The OG fashion queen showed us how it’s done in this gorgeous powder blue number by Manish Malhotra. Truly goals!

Sonam Kapoor showed us that simplicity is key as she rocked this Anamika Khanna number for her wedding reception.

Janhvi Kapoor

Manish Malhotra does bling right and this silver lehenga is every bit modern and elegant!.

Sara Ali Khan

When you talk about a blend of modernity and elegance, it’s difficult to miss out on this gorgeous black number by Sabya.

If given a chance, which lehenga would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

