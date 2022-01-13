Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: 6 stars who showed us how to dress desi and slay in black lehengas

If you're the 'I don't wear black to weddings' kind of person, we feel sorry for all the glamour you're missing out on. Keeping in trend by default means you're crazy for black outfits. The New Year has rolled out with drama already and yet there's something about looking forward to the next day. For some of us, it can simply be an engagement party, cocktail night or the wedding day where we have to activate our guest avatars. But, we'd suggest, look for the dialled-up version of an ensemble that can make you wonder if you're for real and not just a temporary sight they've lost themselves in.

Isn't this obvious when you've given black outfit your vote? Have expanded it's charm into the sphere of ethnic ensembles, let's help you catch up on some tantalizing glam. Check out your Bollywood divas making a case with black lehengas that are more than appropriate for parties with close-knit family members in attendance.

Be an Alia Bhatt who brings the best of every world into her sartorial game. This Shyamal and Bhumika lehenga offers a testimony from the red floral embroidery on her skirt to sequins in stripes and tassels in her dupatta and that plain yet edgy cropped blouse looks like a must-have no matter what event in our mind. Wear your statement earrings to leave people in a dreamy daze.

When monochrome gets his 2022 magical update. When we say update, look for lots of shimmer like Kiara Advani. She wore a lehenga curated with raw silk and had embellishments placed neatly. This was put together with a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse that had the much-needed shine. She wore these with a matching dupatta and a choker necklace.

If dupattas aren't your so-called favourite but your heart is all for a beautifully designed outfit, this Shivan & Narresh black lehenga set is what you need. Ananya's lehenga is a blend of tulle and silk organza, it saw everything pretty like iridescent sequins, beads, pearls to the skein work along with her plunging neckline blouse that had a lace scalloped hem. Can't stop looking at that cute little gold elephant placed on the skirt's waistband, right?

Katrina in black! We absolutely love the sound of this. Now, let's go back to diva mode. This reference takes us back to 2019 when she played muse for Manish Malhotra. She wore the voluminous ready-to-twirl skirt that was so full of gold embroidery that truly looked regal. Bringing that resplendent goddess in her alive was the bralette-style blouse with ruffles as sleeves. Her dupatta too just knows how to hog up our love.

Here's an incredibly stunning lehenga that will make you say, 'you have me at first look'. Don't want to do monotone? Just how meticulously detailed and embroidered is this Anamika Khanna lehenga combo? Kareena Kapoor Khan's deep-neck sleeveless blouse, skirt and dupatta brought the most wow floral work to the table. She used jewellery to accentuate her desi look.

If you ask us what's hot this season? Our answer will be obvious. Sara Ali Khan in a Manish Malhotra lehenga that has the classic black and gold. Here's why we don't label it as 'done-too-many-times', the sleeveless blouse bore frayed trimmings as the neckline and her skirt with gold abstract prints was truly a catch here. Twirl your way to prettiness with threader earrings and dupatta.

Whose ensemble is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 5 celebs who showed how to style your hair simply fab and hot