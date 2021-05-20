Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor: 5 celeb approved black desi lehengas that have our heart

Black lehengas are a classic and here 5 celebrities looking their desi best in this traditional attire. Check it out

Lehenga is the new favourite desi attire that celebs are loving. While sarees have a charm of their own, lehengas have a lot of scope to work around. From modern style elements to classic desi pieces, lehengas have a way of making a statement at any and every event. No wonder celebs are already loving them! While we have seen a plethora of lehenga options in the past few years, classic wonders still stand to be our favourite. Celebs are obsessed with their black lehengas and over the years, we’ve seen an array of looks and here our top favourites!

Alia Bhatt wore one of the most classic pieces. The actress picked out a strappy black blouse and styled it with a plain lehenga skirt. This blouse and skirt combo is so versatile that when dressed up or down, it can be worn to any occasion whatsoever. The actress picked out an embellished black dupatta to do with it while a pair of statement earrings and glowy makeup completed her look.

Another one of our favourites, Kat’s floral lehenga by Sabyasachi is a treat for sure. The plain black blouse and floral lehenga combo make for the perfect pairing while a statement choker necklace and sleek hair add extra oomph to the look. It’s a refreshing change from the heavily embellished pieces and perfect for the wedding season.

Sara Ali Khan

Talking about wedding season, we have another Sabya lehenga and this time by Sara Ali Khan. the embellished blouse and lehenga skirt are a perfect pick for a sangeet or reception under the moon. Did you notice how celebs let their hair down? It’s the perfect way to let your outfit do the talking and not let an elaborate hairstyle put the look off-balance.

Shraddha Kapoor’s modern take on a black lehenga is quite the refreshing choice. The pleated skirt and strappy blouse add character to the simple black lehenga while the dupatta turned into a cape sleeve blouse make quite the statement!

A little blast from the past never hurt anybody. This embellished Sabya lehenga is quite different from all the others on the list. Instead of a flared skirt, the fitted fishtail skirt and plunging blouse do full justice to Deepika’s curvy frame. As an added bonus, the pleated dupatta and leather belt adds extra oomph to the look.

Which celeb’s black lehenga do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor showed us how to style our hair for all events

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×