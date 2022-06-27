Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: 6 Divas who proved there's no stopping head turns with red sarees

What are trends for when you know a red saree will never go out of style? Wear one today and years later, compliments are bound to rush-in abundance. As the colour suggests, you'll be spicing up your day and the room as quickly as you enter. We as wedding attendees have found more than a single match and we're as ready as possible to take advantage of this off-the-peg guide as references given by Bollywood beauties Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Tara Sutaria, and more.

Bhumi Pednekar

A sheer fashion star! Look ready for a night celebration with an Amrita Thakur organza saree which featured appliqué embroidered borders and Pranita Abhi combined the same with a matching red sleeveless blouse. Accessorised with a pearl choker, this ethnic look was as stunning as it can get.

Alia Bhatt

The mommy-to-be had us crying happy tears a little while ago with her pregnancy announcement and we are here back at swooning over her desi looks. As seen here, she donned a monotone red sheer Sabyasachi Mukherjee floral embroidered saree which was teamed with a sleeveless blouse with a back tie-up detail. The RRR actress often prefers to ride on a minimal accessory game. Case in point? Gold chaandbali earrings.

Priyanka Chopra

How to call for some fun, you ask? Let's go vintage! This Sabyasachi chiffon saree with polka dot print is your answer. Pair it with a full-sleeved blouse and add statement earrings to your ethnic look.

Deepika Padukone

Found: a creation of royalty! The Gehraiyaan actress chose a silk saree from Raw Mango. The zari gold embroidery added a bright and beautiful allure to it. She looked like a diva with a short-sleeved plain red blouse and gold jewellery.

Tara Sutaria

Your saree closet just got a whole lotta amped up and classier. The Ek Villian 2 actress opted for a Prémya by Manishii red saree which entailed broad scalloped borders embroidered with lace gotta work, threadwork, and sequins. Combined with a sweetheart neckline blouse that boasts sheer embroidered full sleeves and tassel-adorned dori ties, juttis, and chaandbali statement earrings, this desi look deserves to be bookmarked.

Katrina Kaif

Sharara sets are beyond alive this season and look extremely lovely. How about you follow the Sooryavanshi actress' route? Got yourself a matching dupatta with embroidered borders? You're good to slay with flared bottoms, a short-sleeved blouse, and a chunky statement necklace.

Which diva's desi look do you love? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Celebs who showed how to deck up your braids a little too pretty