Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: All the BEST festive Bollywood looks for Diwali celebrations

All the leading ladies of Bollywood celebrated the Festival of Lights in their own way this year and decked up to look no less than royalty! Here's what every diva wore.

Despite the pandemic, Bollywood celebrities managed to make this year's Diwali a special one. They had small and intimate gatherings or just stayed home and celebrated with family. Nonetheless, they managed to look their glamorous best and put their most fashionable foot forward for the occasion. Here's a complete rundown of who wore what for Diwali celebrations this year!

Alia Bhatt picked out a rose pink lehenga for Diwali. Her outfit by Madhurya Creations bore in embroidery, the drawings of the children of AOL free schools titled My Beautiful Planet, by karigars who worked on the outfit for months. She styled the look with simple oxidised silver jhumkis, bangles and a small bindi. Her hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail. Kohl-lined eyes and pink lips completed her glam for the evening.

Katrina took to her instagram to share an image of her in a bright pink silk saree from Raw Mango. Her saree bore a golden border that matched her minimal gold earrings with pearl detailing. Glossy loose waves, a radiant glow and plump lips completed the diva's look.

Tara Sutaria

Tara picked out an outfit by Manish Malhotra which featured a brick red kurta with zari work and paired it with moss green pants from the designer's latest Ruhaaniyat collection. A purple brocade dupatta completed her outfit. Gold jhumkis, a white and simple bindi was enough to elevate Tara's look.

Ananya Panday

Panday picked out a handcrafted bandhani lehenga by Anita Dongre for Diwali celebrations. She paired this with a heavily embellished and embroidered blouse with a deep v-neckline and heavy gold earrings. For her glam, Ananya styled her hair into loose, curly locks filled-in brows, glossy lips and rosy eyeshadow to complement her bright pink outfit.

Jonas

The global star, despite not being in the country right now, channelled her inner Desi Girl and opted for a floral Sabyasachi saree in shades of yellow, orange and green. She styled this with gold earrings and pink bangles while her makeup comprised of red lips and a dash of eyeshadow for a minimal look!

In a picture she shared where she looked her happiest with beau , Deepika Padukone donned a brilliant red outfit with gold brocade work over it by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress matched her lips to her outfit and pulled her hair back into a neat bun to complete her festive look.

Mom-to-be, Anushka Sharma picked out a creamy white Anarkali set by Anita Dongre. Her outfit bore intricate embroidery work on the front panels with translucent sleeves and a tassel dupatta that matched her outfit. Large chaandbalis, lined eyes and loose waves to complete her glam.

The diva picked out a simple yet elegant creamy white kurta with black paisley prints on it. It also bore a bright and colourful thick, heavy hem at the bottom. She paired this with a black churidar with white polka dots on it. A sheer dupatta with the same hem as her kurta was draped over Kangana's shoulders. Heavy golden earrings with emerald beads on them and multiple red roses secured the bun and made for an elegant look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara also picked out an outfit by Manish Malhotra for the occasion. She kept it simple in a classic royal blue churidar set styled with a lemon yellow dupatta with zari embroidery. A pair of heavy golden dangler earrings and matching juttis to complete the look.

Kundra

In a sharara set by Anita Dongre which featured a simple strappy kurta and sharara pants which bore a floral print over the peachy fabric, Shilpa looked glorious on Diwali. A statement choker and mango tikka completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress picked out a lovely bright sunshine yellow simple saree with intricate sari work from Manish Malhotra's latest collection, Ruhaaniyat. The actress did her own makeup and looked flawless with blended kohl-lined eyes, a neutral pout, filled-in brows and messy hair!

Who according to you looked the best? Comment below and let us know.

