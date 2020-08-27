Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: Celeb approved sarees you don't need an occasion to drape 

The desi saree is one outfit that looks great on every Indian woman and flatters every body type. Celebrities too are in love with the ethnic drape and love wearing it on the smallest of occasions.

One Indian outfit that looks good and makes for an excellent choice no matter what the occasion, is a saree. The ethnic drape is one that is great to wear during festivals and special occasions but also something women can fall back on to wear to work, run errands and more.

It is not just comfortable to wear but makes for an elegant and sophisticated look as well. It is also every Bollywood diva's go-to look for events and festivals. Need some inspiration? Take a look at these celebs' looks and pick out your own as well!



The Sadak 2 actress kept it simple in a bright red floral organza saree. The sheer material bore hand-painted flowers on it.

For a look like Alia's accessorise your saree with a pair of bright golden jhumkas and style your hair in a poker-straight manner. Minimal makeup and peachy lips can complete your off-duty look.

Tara Sutaria

Feeling dull and want to jazz up your look a little? Tara Sutaria's white and gold saree is something you can take inspiration from to do the trick. Let your outfit speak for itself and opt for minimal accessories. Let your makeup be your glam factor for this look. Neutral, glossy lips and your hair styled in a poker-straight manner or luscious waves should do the trick.



Need to brighten up your dull day? Let Katrina Kaif's lime green saree be your inspiration. Let the simple chiffon saree hang loose without pinning it on your blouse and accessorise with simple ethnic earrings. A subtle glam look with your hair hung loose, should make for a simple desi look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For an ultra-glam day to night look, Kareena Kapoor Khan's emerald green silk saree is just perfect. Style yours with a statement necklace with a large emerald stone to match. Line your eyes with dark kohl, air dry your long locks for some volume and let your lips remain nude for a look that kills!



For an elegant yet glamorous look, nothing does it quite like the colour white. Deepika Padukone's white organza saree with subtle embroidery has just the minimal hint of glam. Pull your hair up into a neat, side-swept bun and accessorise with large chaandbalis to complete your look.

Which of the looks do you like best? Shop the from the the links below!

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma's desi looks for the festive season to recreate now

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×