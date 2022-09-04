Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Sunday fashion squad, hello there! Fashion was as high as a fever this week and we wonder if there is any celebrity who didn't serve? We saw an inspiring line and just the right amount of heat for us to binge on this monsoon. Certain outfits are worthy of getting easy approvals of treasure-forever status. See for yourself and you'll know how effortless it gets to build a list of where and how to wear these to different locations and occasions. Here are some fancy looks to watch, have a fun fashion day!

Kriti Sanon

All the crop tops, please assemble. We can't get enough of these. The Adipurush actress styled her white casual outfit inclusive of a ribbed drawstring crop top and denim shorts with a deep blue shirt, just the fun dose of colour pop. Her OOTD was combined right with sneakers, a Dior saddle bag, and sunnies.

Shraddha Kapoor

Breezy and a pretty sight! It's officially don't forget kurtas season. On Lord Bappa's born day, the Saaho actress was seen in Begum Pret attire. Her ethnic look had her dressed in a chanderi fabric kurta set which was well spiked with the beauty of floral prints and appliques. She looks lovely!

Alia Bhatt

We see head turns already! So pink and fine with details to embrace for life. The Brahmāstra offered double looks in pink this week. Best for brunch, Alia wore a printed satin co-ordinated The Label Jenn mini dress and a trench coat set. Her next movie promotional look included a custom Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla gharara set which read cute details such as 'Love' and 'Baby on Board' on her attire. Desi or western, what's your happy pick?

Madhuri Dixit

Told you, she's a queen! The gold kind. For a reality dance show, the Kalank actress donned an embellished tulle gown that bore a thigh-high slit and two flowy capes. Styled with platform heels and drop earrings, the Bollywood actress looked striking.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Life in yellow is ever-mellow and magic! How cute do they look in ethnic ensembles? Here's a picture of this duo from Ganesh Chaturthi's celebrations hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. The Phone Booth actress rocked a Tarun Tahiliani sharara set and the Raazi actor wore an Anita Dongre kurta and churidar pants with mojaris.

Tara Sutaria

Black, beautiful and bright. Here's an outstanding find for weddings and daytime festival celebrations. The Ek Villain Returns actress got her showstopper glam on clad in a Rimzim Dadu plunging neckline cropped blouse and a white cord leaf appliqué monochrome embroidered skirt. Nothing a statement ring and earrings cannot do.

Janhvi Kapoor

Kurtas? See you now and until the end of the festivities. The Good Luck Jerry actress was photographed at the airport in her desi element. She looks comfortable and gorgeous in an embroidered wrap kurta that had an angrakha neckline and tie-ups at the side. She teamed this with lace embroidered palazzo pants, an ivory handbag, mini earrings, and Fizzy Goblet embroidered juttis.

Whose outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Lakshmi Lehr on keeping the 'Koffee Kouture' glam by styling Kareena Kapoor Khan & more actresses