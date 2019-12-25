Alia Bhatt keeps it breezy and simple in Prabal Gurung; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt accompanies beau Ranbir Kapoor to a Christmas party and she decks up in a simple and easy attire by Prabal Gurung. Check it out

is clearly stealing millions of hearts with her movies and there’s no denying that! Not just on her work front, but she is also turning people into fans with some of her stunning ensembles. From gorgeous gowns to perfectly styled attires, she has raised the bar quite high when it comes down to fashion. Recently, airports have become her personal runway as she always makes sure to strut out of it in style. Noy just her looks but her ultra-expensive accesories and apparel is also creating quite a lot of buzz. While this is the case, the Kalank actress has clearly made her simple yet trendy style popular.

Today, the same didn’t prove to be different as she stepped out with her beau, in a trendy ensemble by Prabal Gurung. For the day out, the actress opted for an asymmetric checkered dress that bore patches of different colours buttoned-up together. Her dress then featured short ruffled sleeves and an A-line silhouette that cropped above her ankles. Ms Bhatt then opted to style the dress with a pair of cream strappy heels that added height to her lean frame.

Coming to her glam, the Student of the Year actress kept it simple with a flawless base, blushed cheeks and a neutral lip. Lastly, she let her voluminous waves let loose that perfectly matched the simple vibe of her attire.

