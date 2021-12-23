Alia Bhatt keeps it classy & edgy in a black dramatic Yousef Akbar dress for the premiere of 83; Yay or Nay?

The much-awaited film of the year 83, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is all set to release tomorrow. The makers organised a star-studded screening in Mumbai for which, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Vanni Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt too made a grand appearance. Her stunning look at the red carpet was adored by the fans and we think the diva totally nailed it in black.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the RRR actress was clad in a pretty bodycon strapless mini dress by Yousef Akbar that featured sparkly silver dots all over. What brought the drama factor to her look was the long voluminous black fabric that wrapped her shimmery mini dress giving a gown-like feel to her outfit. With two long trails on the sides and a neatly pleated design on the right side, Alia looked fabulous in her red carpet avatar. She glammed up with kohl rimmed eyes, subtle brown eyeshadow, well-groomed brows, nude lips and a dewy glow. Her side-parted messy hairdo amplified the edginess of her glamorous look. She ditched all accessories and completed her look with a white manicure and strappy black stilettos.

Her gorgeous dress is perfect for a cocktail party and eludes luxe classiness with its elegant charm. Balancing the bling and her makeup and accessory department was kept minimal letting her dramatic dress do all the talking. Alia, who is also working in Karan Johar’s next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh clicked pictures with her co-star looking like yin and yang. Ranveer Singh looked dapper and polished in his spotless white suit that he paired with a jet black bowtie.

What are your thoughts on her glam black dress for the event; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

