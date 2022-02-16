Alia Bhatt keeps it fabulously chic in white at Berlinale in Dolce & Gabbana blazer and pleated pants

Blazers are back and how! All of the at-home pastime you did with dressing up is something you'll have to take seriously for your office is now happy to have you back. Scrambling for blazers to do you good in the sartorial department? We'd love to believe that we're your style police who can often feed visual treats in the form of celebrity references and trust us we just journeyed to Berlin today.

It's a pretty place with a diva adding more of her magic and light to Germany’s capital. The Gangubai Kathiawad starlet was seen today at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, or Berlinale 2022 with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The starlet had her white streak going on on an International level again as she was styled by Ami Patel in a satin blazer that can absolutely work as a mini dress should you mark your attendance at a party. If the day's heat is a lot to handle, pull its sleeves up. The double-breasted number from Dolce & Gabbana looked complete with pleated pants.

Just in case you wanted a chic update from straight-fit trousers, this can absolutely do the glam supremely right. The multiple pleats add rather a playful spin on formal pants that otherwise tend to speak of just sophistication and nothing beyond. The 28-year-old's look was spectacularly rounded out with rings and chunky drop earrings that bore a heavy dose of pearls. Her hair was brushed into a bun and her eyelids had a show of sparkle. Peach set the tone of her makeup and her freckles are just too lovely.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

