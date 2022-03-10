Alia Bhatt keeps it simple in white while Ranbir Kapoor rocks a Rs 1 lakh Dior shirt for their date night

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor know how to make heads turn every time they step out both individually and together. Bollywood's lovebirds have been keeping themselves busy with shoots for their upcoming projects as well as film promotions. Alia is reeling from the success of her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi and stepped out to celebrate with RK last night!

For her date night, the 28-year-old actress opted for a head-to-toe white look in the form of a simple white one-shoulder crop top that she paired with high-waist cargo pants with large lapel pockets on either side. The diva carried with her a denim jacket as a cover-up and to keep herself warm. The only accessories Bhatt sported were a pair of chunky minimal gold hoop earrings while her hair was styled into easy waves that framed her face well.

Beau Ranbir Kapoor also kept his look relatively simple. The Rockstar actor picked out a Dior men's shirt with the brand's oblique jacquard motif all over it, priced at USD 1,400 which roughly converts to Rs. 1,06,654 lakh. The 39-year-old star wore this over a pair of casual white jeans and completed his look with a pair of Nike sneakers as he turned protective boyfriend to Bhatt as they left the venue.

We loved both Alia and Ranbir's looks from last night and the couple certainly gave us notes on date night dressing!

What are your thoughts on their looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

