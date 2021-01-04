Alia Bhatt keeps things casual as she steps out in a pair of denim shorts and a sweatshirt; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt looks her casual best as she picks out the right outfit for a day out in the city. Check it out

In the past few days we've seen celebs rock some of their most exquisite vacation wardrobes and there's no denying that! From thigh-high boots to bikinis, they definitely put their best foot forward even on a vacation. Now that they are back in the bay, it looks like they're keeping up the ante. Just yesterday after returning from her trip to Ranthambore, was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office looking her casual best.

The Raazi actress is often spotted in kurta sets while visiting SLB but from what it looks like, she dressed down in her casual best attire yesterday. Bhatt chose a pair of denim shorts that showed enough of her long toned legs..she styled it with a baggy sweatshirt that bore the classic camouflage print all over. The Nike sweatshirt was surely a perfect fit for the little dip in the Mumbai weather yesterday. I mean, it's never too cold in Mumbai and Alia's outfit is perfect for this cold days!

The actress then styled the look with white platform sneakers that added a sporty touch to the look while she covered her face with a black mask. Bhatt then let her brown mane down in textured waves while she picked out a matching arm candy to steal the attention.

This look is surely a perfect college girl outfit and Alia seems to rock it in style. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

