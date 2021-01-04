  1. Home
  2. fashion

Alia Bhatt keeps things casual as she steps out in a pair of denim shorts and a sweatshirt; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt looks her casual best as she picks out the right outfit for a day out in the city. Check it out
9356 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt keeps things casual as she steps out in a pair of denim shorts and a sweatshirt; Yay or Nay?
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the past few days we've seen celebs rock some of their most exquisite vacation wardrobes and there's no denying that! From thigh-high boots to bikinis, they definitely put their best foot forward even on a vacation. Now that they are back in the bay, it looks like they're keeping up the ante. Just yesterday after returning from her trip to Ranthambore, Alia Bhatt was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office looking her casual best. 

The Raazi actress is often spotted in kurta sets while visiting SLB but from what it looks like, she dressed down in her casual best attire yesterday. Bhatt chose a pair of denim shorts that showed enough of her long toned legs..she styled it with a baggy sweatshirt that bore the classic camouflage print all over. The Nike sweatshirt was surely a perfect fit for the little dip in the Mumbai weather yesterday. I mean, it's never too cold in Mumbai and Alia's outfit is perfect for this cold days!

The actress then styled the look with white platform sneakers that added a sporty touch to the look while she covered her face with a black mask. Bhatt then let her brown mane down in textured waves while she picked out a matching arm candy to steal the attention. 

This look is surely a perfect college girl outfit and Alia seems to rock it in style. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's sandy tone airport outfit with Ranveer Singh costs almost Rs 10 LAKH and we are in AWE

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :viral bhayani

You may like these
Deepika Padukone keeps things comfy while Alia Bhatt takes the trendy route as the divas step out
Alia Bhatt shows you how to go from a desi kudi to a trendy babe in a jiffy; Yay or Nay?
Welcome 2021: Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: ALL the outfits celebrities wore on NYE
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt keep things casual at the airport in monochromatic tracksuits; Yay or Nay?
Bye Bye 2020: Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: Here are all the trends to look out for in 2021
Year Ender 2020: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: BEST Airport looks of the year that went by
Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Finally looking normal. Now she just needsto tone down the fake acting when not in front of the camera.