Alia Bhatt keeps things quirky and fun as she steps out in the city in a Mira Mikati dress; Yay or Nay?

The pandemic has created havoc and its no secret. While Bollywood and literally every other industry hit pause in the last few months, things are slowly getting back to normal. I mean, obviously not without the masks and copious levels of sanitizing equipment but, you get my point right? 

Case in point, we spotted Alia Bhatt out and about in the city yesterday and boy did she look good! The actress stepped out wearing a quirky printed dress by Mira Mikati. The dress features stripes all over with pop art prints adding a quirky touch here and there. It bore a t-shirt dress-like silhouette with a skirt attached to it. The dress hemmed right about her ankles as she styled it with a pair of transparent-toed white heels. 

Keeping the quirkiness alive, the Raazi actress styled her look with a yellow face mask that bore a dog print over it. It perfectly matched the fun vibe of the dress. While dealing with the heat in Mumbai, Bhatt put her hair back in a low bun giving full attention to the dress. She then completed the look with a pair of black sunnies making the most of her day out. 

We like how Alia kept things fun and comfy as she stepped out in the city. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :viral bhayani

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

She looks tacky

