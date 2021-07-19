Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: 5 Celeb approved ways to incorporate lavender hue in your everyday casual styles

With its subtle calmness and visually soothing nature, lavender shades always paint a happy image in one’s mind. The colour is a millennial favourite trend that every girl must have in her wardrobe. As we live in the pandemic stricken world with limited travelling joys and attending all big and small events through our digital screens, fashion has become more focussed on comfort and in being versatile that you can sport to casual outings as well as to fall asleep on your couch. If you're planning to spend this gloomy monsoon season in easy cosy styles, lavender hue is a winning choice to look chic and these B-town ladies approve of it.

Alia Bhatt’s lavender number from Summer Somewhere is a basic casual cotton dress that featured a wrap-style neck and an inbuilt tie detail at the front that gave shape to the mini dress’ breezy silhouette. She picked the lilac lightweight dress for the screening of Netflix’s release, Guilty. The casual dress is a versatile number to look dapper on the red carpet, thanks to the offbeat hue, and also to stay cosy at home. Alia spruced up her casual attire with not-so-casual pale yellow strappy heels contrasting her outfit and skipped on distracting jewellery pieces keeping her look minimal and elegant.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted in the airport donning a simple lavender co-ord set which came with a thigh-high slit midi skirt and top with balloon sleeves. She even matched her mask to her outfit and picked black sneakers to travel comfortably. The minimal look was loud with its bright lilac hue and we loved how beautiful Janhvi looked, flaunting her no-makeup face and messy half up half down hairdo. She carried her favourite black tote bag from Goyard to sign off her comfy travel style.

Kiara Advani

For Kabir Singh movie promotion, Kiara Advani stepped out in a pretty Victorian-style lavender blouse and white denim mini skirt. Her sheer top bore lacework details and featured a high collar and exaggerated balloon sleeves. She complimented her stunning look with violet and white block heels and styled her hair in a sleek centre-parted look and rounded off her ravishing style with dewy makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While pregnant with her second child, Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked a roomy midi dress in lavender with a V-shaped neckline, breezy sleeves and a gathered waist to look casual yet stylish. Her cosy style was interesting even without any bold prints or quirky designs. She teamed it with gold braided strap sandals and dark sunglasses and a mask. She pulled her hair back into a messy bun and headed out with for a casual walk.

Disha Patani was papped leaving a salon in Bandra wearing a stylish white crop top and lavender track pants. Her patchworked track pants bore zippers and geometric designs in white and lilac shades. She kept the sporty look casual with white sliders and carried a pastel green handbag to complete her dapper look.

Which of the diva's lavender styles will you pick for a comfy yet stylish look? Tell us in the comments below.

