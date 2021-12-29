Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: 5 Divas who kept themselves warm & stylish with velvet this season

Velvet is the perfect fabric for cold, winter evenings when you want to keep yourself warm without compromising on your style quotient. Apart from keeping you warm, this fabric also adds texture and captures the look and feel of the season. Our Bollywood Queens also embraced this fabric this winter season for the red carpet looks, party looks and ethnic looks. Let’s take a look at all the different ways our B-town divas wore velvet this winter season.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi opted for a black off-shoulder velvet gown to walk the red carpet while attending a movie premiere. The ensemble featured an overlapped design right on the bodice and the ruched aesthetic added an alluring appeal to the classic look. The Roohi actress slightly pulled the sleeves up to rest on the edges of her shoulders and the deep neckline added a sultry touch. The gown hugged her body in all the right places and the star kid sealed the look with sparkly rings and pointed-toe pumps.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone stepped out for 83’s screening in a custom Gauri & Nainika velvet off-shoulder gown and our hearts just skipped a beat. The teal gown that came with an off-shoulder detail and a deep plunging neckline to ooze oomph. The custom gown was cinched at the waist and flaunted Deepika's hourglass figure while ending in a train behind her. She accessorised her attire with a finger ring and an emerald and diamond studded necklace.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani stunned the fashion police as always as she channeled her inner boss lady in a violet velvet pantsuit. The blazer featured a crepe lapel with dramatic puffed sleeves and a plunging neckline. The blazer was teamed with pants that were well-tailored and in a straight fit. The actress styled her ensemble with embellished heels from Christian Louboutin. She accessorised minimally with statement rings and let the outfit come to the fore.

Alia Bhatt

For her promotional look, Alia wore a stunning dusty gold and nude lehenga by Sabyasachi. The look featured a plunging neckline bustier style dusty gold velvet blouse which she paired with a delicately worked tulle lehenga and a dusty gold velvet dupatta with a sequinned border. The RRR actress added in a pair of gorgeous chandbali earrings and a matching gold ring to complete the look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika embraced the warm fabric for her Christmas look as she stepped out in an emerald green GG velvet shirt from Gucci. Mala left the shirt unbuttoned and wore a sultry black bralette underneath. She coordinated the shirt with matching velvet shorts. The look was completed with a green sling bag from Judith Leiber, an emerald necklace, and Jimmy Choo's liberty ankle-strap heels.

Which diva looked the best in velvet this season? Let us know in the comments below.

