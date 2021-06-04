Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone: When celebs SWORE by red tracksuits to ace their off duty looks

Tracksuits have been the trend for a couple of years now. Apart from purple, red was also a hot favourite among Bollywood's leading ladies.

One of the most comfortable pieces of clothing one can wear is a tracksuit. There is hardly any going wrong with it since the monotone number is easy to style and looks great. It has also been a big hit among celebrities who have time and again made it their go-to attire at the gym, airport and even to run errands. Take a look!



With her style always on point, Alia Bhatt made a strong case for the tracksuit in a deep red hue. She picked out a sweatshirt and matching leggings set from Adidas Originals and styled it with mirror sunglasses and a crossbody bag to stay on-trend.

Kiara Advani

An ardent follower of what's trending, Kiara Advani manages to pull everything off seamlessly. She styled this bright red tracksuit with a simple white tank top and tied the zip-up jacket at her waist while heading out of the city. A pair of sliders and her hair left open completed her effortless look.



Also at the airport while hand-in-hand with , Deepika Padukone opted for a scarlet red sweatsuit from Nike. With the sleeves of her sweatshirt rolled up and styled with comfortable jogger pants and white sneakers, we can't help but think DP made a subtle yet stylish statement.

Nora Fatehi

Nora has time and again proved that she is most comfortable in her tracksuits. It didn't surprise us that she rocked this chilli red Adidas tracksuit at the airport. A pair of pointed-toe white boots and a white sports bra beneath her zip-up jacket, paired with brand new sunnies completed the diva's look.

Sara Ali Khan

Giving a geeky and nerdy twist to her look, Sara stepped out in a bright tracksuit that was a mix of hot pink and scarlet red. She wore this over a basic white tee and paired it with slippers and glasses while commencing some work in the city. She certainly looked comfortable in the avatar!

