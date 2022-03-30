Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora: 5 Celebs who showed fab is in with pastel pantsuits

Trust that the pastel power has returned. Beautiful sunshine moments make us want to soak in a cool style and nothing like injecting new and striking energy into your everyday style. Pantsuits no longer occupy the status of being formal, expect them to play the unexpected. It's easily proven to be the conversation starter of all things glam and if you see these outfits as perfect to be taken anywhere around the globe, here's how to wear pastel pantsuits as your celebrities did.

Malaika Arora

Time to boost the hot spirit in you with a coordinated blue satin pantsuit set. What's best, you wonder? It's warm enough when the night chills hit but also ensures you look updated with summer fashion trends. Look at the cropped jacket with an asymmetric hem and full sleeves. She wore it with straight-fit trousers and metallic silver pointed-toe heels.

Alia Bhatt

A pantsuit that will flatter you up and do all the talking. The RRR actress rocked a lime green pantsuit from Topshop. She placed a top beneath the oversized number, kept it tucked in. She accessorised her airport look with cat-eye sunnies, strappy white stilettos, and a tote bag.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

No fail, just a win, that's what a satin pink oversized pantsuit does. Go fuss-free and relaxed with this single-breasted blazer which she clubbed with matching trousers. The White Tiger actress styled her look without a tee and kept her look super sexy with pointed-toe pumps.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

To let a fabulous style grow on you, play it sporty with colour as pleasant and warm as the peach. The soon-to-be mother, the starlet donned a coordinated set from Fenty. The lose-fitted number had a fanny bag to complement her outfit. She aced her look as always with Nike Jordans.

Kiara Advani

Pink for the ones who know nothing but to slay. Clad in a double-breasted blazer and boot-cut flared pants, the Kabir Singh actress rounded out her relaxed look with a neon yellow lace bralette. Tell us this is the brunch look you needed.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Alia Bhatt proved black jeans will take no backseat but keep your style ultra-cool