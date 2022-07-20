Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Shanaya Kapoor: 5 Celebs who brought the warmth with tie-dye printed sweatshirts

Fashion does no hiding business, it's just fun that's on the block again. This is to say that tie-dye print deserves a seat on your radar for the season. Think sweatshirts, if crop tops aren't something you're keen on looking at. Summer was all about this print and turns out even monsoon looks good with its quirky and bright play around. Allow rains to do its thing while you warm up to sweatshirts. Bollywood beauties have rocked these in their cool ways and here are the star references you need.

Kiara Advani

The multi-coloured mania, we heart it. This is chic, opt for a sweatshirt that looks vibrant and style it with white shorts which have frayed hems. Keeping up with more colours than one was the norm here as the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress styled her OOTD with a snakeskin textured orange tote bag, a blue customised mask, gold hoop earrings, and Balenciaga Triple S sneakers which looked flashy and fire with green neon on it.

Alia Bhatt

If you've ever got into the lull of pulling off tie-dye prints, you'll probably want to see all of the RRR actress' roster of these. It looks madly spiffy and excellent. She rocked a sweatshirt and flared pants from Summer Somewhere, love the colour splash here. The mother-to-be accessorised her day's look with a crossbody sling bag, hoop earrings, a personalised mask, and transparent strapped PVC stilettos.

Ananya Panday

Biker shorts and a sweatshirt. Name a fashionable combo if possible? This is exactly the cool you need to dig on a balmy day, pick out an oversized tie-dye print sweatshirt that brings a burst of purple, blue, white, and green together. Style yours with black cycling shorts and wrap up your look with Gucci’s slides.

Shanaya Kapoor

Is it jogger pants, kind of a day? Make it look complete with a sweatshirt. Leading the way for you is the Bedhadak actress in a brick brown, white and slight scribbles of neon green printed sweatshirt teamed with white bottoms and slides. Looks unfussy, we're calling this look: Goals!

Janhvi Kapoor

Gym girl, we got you covered! Need something to top off your sports bra? This way to layer up right. Go peppy and natty with this multi-coloured sweatshirt and combine it with shorts and kolhapuris. You can absolutely pull off a sneaker look and carry your favourite handbag, the Good Luck Jerry actress chose her Off-White one. Pretty, right?

Whose sweatshirt looks like a steal? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Katrina Kaif in a Max Mara and gingham printed dresses is a pretty blue beach babe; Yay or Nay?