Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty: 5 Stars who defined fun and fashion in pink cut-out dresses

We thought the monsoon would effortlessly separate us from cut-out dresses. Our minds are madly hooked to the summer fashion checklist and we're back at it, no regrets whatsoever, just too many on-cloud-nine fashion rounds full of happy smiles. It's a trend that won't quit and to tempt us maximum are ready-to-wear pink cut-out dresses, afterall the barbiecore frenzy has just started. Inspirations have arrived from your celebrity fashion set which includes Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Read for fashion decode lessons.

Priyanka Chopra

Throwback to when the mother-of-one ringed in the 2020 New Year in style. She donned PatBO's pink gown which costs approximately Rs 63,160. The vibrant monotoned ensemble featured full sleeves, a plunging neckline, and side cut-outs. Bombshell is what it is with that ruched and flowy finish. Wear yours to a brunch or party with gold accessories.

Kriti Sanon

Together or as one, this cut-out dress is cute for a girl's night out. The Bachchhan Paandey actress rocked a dual-toned satin strappy dress which looked perfectly colour-blocked. A pink twisted detailed fabric on the bust was placed close to the ab cut-out detail which complemented the semi-body-hugging silhouette of the tea-length ensemble. With red strappy stilettos, the 31-year-old's look was wrapped up.

Alia Bhatt

It's a floral world and we're happy to live in it! The mother-to-be was styled by Ami Patel in a cut-out pink dress from Magda Butrym. The mini pleated attire featured petal prints spread like a dreamy charm, double ab cutout detail, and full sleeves with a pretty ruffled flower placed on one side. Take this to party date and style it with pointed-toe pumps and a studded ring.

Kiara Advani

So flirty. So fire. So fabulous. Go pink and pretty in a fuschia pink Monisha Jaising one-shoulder gown with a keyhole neckline and edgy cut-out details. Attached to it was a flowy skirt that had thigh-high skirt. Chic it up with gold accessories and transparent-strappy stilettos.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Elegance at its finest. Call it a shirt dress or sexy attire, it's packed with oomph. This tea-length pink cut-out dress from Daska was combined as a whole with a cropped, midriff-baring shirt and body-hugging ruched skirt. The A-line attire was made to look natty with rings and pointed-toe sparkly pumps.

Which diva's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

