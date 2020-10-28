  1. Home
Alia Bhatt, Kiara, to Katrina Kaif: When celebs showed us how to turn ghararas into sarees and ROCK the look

While ghararas are relatively simple to sport and look fuss free, they also come with a free upgrade to turn them into a saree! Take a look at how you favourite celebs did it!
Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: When celebs showed us how to turn ghararas into sarees and rock BOTH the looksAlia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: When celebs showed us how to turn ghararas into sarees and rock BOTH the looks
The festive season is all about dressing up and looking one's best. And who does it better than celebrities? When it comes to festive outfits, we have multiple options with us. From lehengas to shararas to sarees, anarkalis and so much more, we can't seem to get enough of them. But many-a-times, even these options fall short, so much so that we end up styling the same outfits differently to create an all-new look. Celebs too are no different than us!

Alia Bhatt
To attend a friend's wedding, Alia Bhatt picked out a turquoise blue sharara set by ace designer and close friend, Manish Malhotra. The outfit came with a matching dupatta, that she used as a drape to turn her look into a half-saree! Styled with a simple blue blouse with matching intricate beadwork all over, a statement ethnic choker, matching maang tikka and a wristlet, completed the diva's look. 

Kiara Advani 
For the promotions of her upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara picked out a berry-hued Arpita Mehta gharara. Her polka-dotted number bore a heavily embroidered golden hem and a blouse that matched. She too styled her vertical striped dupatta as a drape around her, to form a saree. Styled with a simple golden and polki necklace, Kiara's look is one that is going down in our books!

Katrina Kaif 
Soon after Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif too picked the same outfit by designer Manish Malhotra but in a red shade. She styled the sharara set in a similar way - using the dupatta as a saree drape and accessorised her look with a statement emerald necklace. 

We love how celebs are switching up their looks and bringing us all-new ones! All one needs to do to amp up this look, is pick out a statement necklace to look like a celebrity! 

Who rocked the look best? Comment below and let us know. 

