Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: 10 gorgeous earrings to pair with your ethnic outfits this Ganesh Chaturthi

What do you need for a complete festive look? A stunning outfit, shoes, makeup, perfect hair, a matching purse but what's still missing? Earrings! That actually complements and completes your whole attire. Even if you ditch earrings while going out, you cannot skip them during the festive season. You can always trust earrings to add drama to your look. And undoubtedly, they are the most eye-catching accessory that can make you fall in love instantly.

Our celebs are here to prove this statement. From to , they have served us many gorgeous looks over time but if you notice carefully, they have also worn some statement-making earrings. So this Ganesh Chaturthi, spice up your ethnic outfits with some heavy and striking earrings to grab everyone's attention with their inspiration.

Meenakari Jhumkas

Meenakari jhumkas are so elegant that they can go with the simplest of outfits. You can style them with a simple salwar, lehenga, or even a saree. Alia lets her jhumkas do all the talking here. Their designs are so intricate they are bound to attract you.

Chandbalis

You can count on chandbalis if you want to add a regal effect to your ethnic outfit. It is a staple in the celebrity jewellery kit. And Kriti Sanon is proof. She styled her pink Banarasi with chunky gold chandbalis which complemented her royal drape.

Chandelier earrings

Chandelier earrings can truly amp up your look. Bebo opted for gold chandelier earrings to go with her white lehenga from Anita Dongre and she is just resplendent.

Oxidized silver jhumkas

Silver jhumkas are the best choice for women who are not going heavy with their attires. They can go with a traditional or a modern look and are a must-have for every girl out there. Sara Ali Khan too paired her silver jhumkas with a white churidar.

Silver dangler earrings

Now if you want to make a statement, long silver earrings are here to your rescue. Anushka paired her chic look with silver danglers that had jhumkas at the end. It featured a combination of gold and silver that makes a bold statement. You can pair these with your embellished outfit just as she did.

Studs

But if you want your outfit to speak for yourself you can always go with studs. They are subtle, smooth and elegant. Deepika styled her pink Banarasi with just a pair of diamond earrings by Sabyasachi.

Statement earrings

Opt for statement earrings just like from Anita Dongre to go with your Indo-Western outfit.

Pearl earrings

While we all want long statement-making earrings this festive season, nothing can beat the old charm of pearl earrings. The Kundan work featuring a lotus design and the pearl attached at the bottom simply stole our hearts.

Colourful earrings

You can style your colourful ensembles with motley earrings. Take a look at how Shraddha paired her bottle green lehenga with earrings from Anita Dongre Pink City that had delicate detailing of pearls, diamonds, and enamel.

Black earrings

A black ethnic attire is a must-have in your wardrobe. But do you have the perfect earrings to go with that? Take cues from the Dhak-Dhak girl on how she matched her lehenga and long choli with Sheetal Zaveri’s saki earrings bearing floral design on black jade.

Which earrings are you going to try? Tell us.

