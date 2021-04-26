Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: 3 Easy and stylish ways to glam up your ponytail game this summer

Glam up your usual ponytail for a fun celeb-inspired twist this summer. Check it out

With the increasing heat, it becomes extremely difficult to deal with a long mane. While messy buns are always an option, ponytails are another great hairstyle to keep your hair off your face. A simple, classic ponytail is quite easy to create but you can always elevate your look with all the other variations of a classic ponytail. So, to make you look chic during the summer or at-home zoom calls, here are 3 easy ways to glam up your ponytail game!

Make it glamorous

A sleek ponytail always ends up putting that extra bit of glamour to any look. It also works as a great hack when you have second and third-day oily scalp and need a hairstyle that works well with your lazy schedule. Right from a work meeting to a dinner date, this hairstyle is perfect for any and every occasion.

Effortless is the way to go

The idea that most celebs are going with this season is that their hairstyle and outfit should look effortless. It’s a cute yet effective way to show that they haven’t put any effort into their look but in reality, they have. As twisted as that sounds, it’s true and their past looks have been enough proof of it! So, picking out an easy hairstyle that helps the purpose is the way to go. Just start by loosely tying your wavy mane down in a ponytail and pick out tendrils to frame the face. That’s it, it’s this easy and all you have is a new way to make your ponytail look chic!

Accessorise!

This is a trendy yet effective way to glam up your ponytail game. If you have an off-duty look with simple elements like a t-shirt or a laid back outfit, this easy ponytail will amp up your look in no time. Using hair clips, bows, scrunchies and bright hair accessories can easily make your 1-minute ponytail turn into a masterpiece.

Whose ponytail would you choose? Comment below and let us know.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan: 5 celeb approved bandhani sarees for summer weddings

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×