Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: 5 B-town actresses that wore mix-and-match outfits

The pattern and colour mixing trend is back and our Bollywood queens are so in for it!

The fashion world has been raging with all sorts of trends. Even though our daily lives have stopped and we have not stepped out in a while, the fashion world continues to flourish! Fashionistas and stylists are now hoping into the bold trends of playing with colours and prints. Our Bollywood divas are proving to the world that they are here for the mix-and-match trend and they are not afraid to experiment. Now kick your summer style at home with the clothes that you already own and mix-and-match them into an outfit that will define your individual personality. In order to help you out, we have our favourite leading ladies looking fresh as ever in mix-and-match outfits.

Deepika has always managed to put us in complete awe of her ecstatic monochrome looks. But now, the diva also has us marvelling over her mix-and-match outfit by the designers Gauri and Nainika. The outfit included a pink off-shoulder ruffle detail top that she paired with bright red high-waisted pants. The Padmavat actress further enhanced the look by accessorising it with pearl earrings and a pair of fuchsia heels from Balenciaga.

Sara Ali Khan

The ever so joyful Sara Ali Khan took the tie-dye trend to the next level as she opted for a white cutout sleeveless bodysuit that she teamed with pastel tie-dye printed jogger pants. She added another fun element to the outfit by styling her hair in looped ponytails and pairing the attire with pastel toned pumps and colourful eyes.

Alia Bhatt always manages to look as fresh as a daisy in literally every outfit that she chooses. She looked like an absolute charmer as she stepped out in a graphic printed blazer that bore flared sleeves, worn over a simple crop top, paired with striking red flared pants by designer Prabal Gurung. The star paired the mix-and-match outfit with a pair of blue Jimmy Choo platforms.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline has often been spotted wearing mix-and-match outfits and she really knows how to pull them off. She was spotted in a bright yellow mini-skirt that she paired with a black and white top that featured ruffled detailing on the sleeves. The Judwaa 2 actress amplified the overall smart-casual look with a pair of white pointy-toed pumps and statement gold earrings.

Kriti Sanon

The gorgeous Kriti Sanon brought in her own classy minimalism into the mix-and-match trend as she was seen wearing a street style look. She wore a modish black sports bra with quirky printed grey joggers that she paired with high-sole white sneakers. The joggers featured print in bright neon colours that set the Bhediya actress apart.

Whose mix-and-match outfit did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 5 Times Kiara Advani looked like the perfect ‘Desi Girl’ in elegant sarees

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×