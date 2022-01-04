Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: 5 Divas who inspired us to go backless with our ethnic wear

A lot of our divas have blessed us with some stunning traditional outfits in the last few years. From salwar suits to sarees to lehengas, our B-town ladies have shown us just how to add a contemporary twist to our traditional wear with a sultry backless look. You can opt for a backless kurta or a backless blouse and elevate the glam quotient. Here are a few divas who went backless with their ethnic wear.

Alia Bhatt

Alia looked like a dream as she opted for a vintage nude-toned Anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra. It featured a backless design along with a padded front, low neckline and full sleeves. The silk set bore an ankle-length Anarkali, churidar pants and a sheer dupatta. The gold thread embroidery work on the borders gelled well with the solid-coloured suit. She styled her ethnic look with statement jhumkas, gold rings and block heels.

Kiara Advani

Kiara was seen wearing a yellow and white sharara set by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor that featured a backless yellow kurta decked in floral embroidery, silver gota patti work, and a flattering halter neck. She draped a matching yellow dupatta around her wrists, and the set was completed with an off-white sharara pants that featured minimal embroidery in pinks and yellows. Ms. Advani simply accessorised the look with blue statement earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you think that the perfect bridesmaid outfit does not exist then Janhvi Kapoor is here to prove you wrong with this bold red saree by Manish Malhotra. She definitely took the spotlight with the fiery hue and sultry backless blouse. The saree featured intricate embroidery and sequin work, and the sleeveless blouse came with a plunging neckline and skinny beaded straps along its back. The actress really took the concept of ‘less is more’ seriously and ditched any kind of jewellery with this outfit.

Ananya Panday

Ananya opted for a gold lehenga by Krésha Bajaj. The high-shine lehenga comprised a backless bralette blouse, a voluminous skirt and a dupatta. It was decked in metal beaten sequins, matte beads and glass crystals that were intricately sewn. It bore star and shell motifs running throughout the piece. Ananya ditched the earrings and opted for a choker and a stack of gold bangles.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti opted for a vibrant pink saree by Ekaya. The handwoven silk saree featured gold cherry blossom motifs and a contrasting light green border. Bringing a modern touch to her otherwise traditional saree was the risqué blouse. She chose to wear a strapless and backless version, which was fastened with a knot at the back. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the actor opted for chunky gold chandbalis, which added a regal touch to her entire look.

