Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: 6 Celeb approved elegant & fun styles for an at home New Year party

Just a few hours more for New Year to hit our clock! The best way to cherish these last hours of 2021 is to party hard and be grateful for everything the year has showered us with! House parties are a great way to celebrate the night with your close friends and family and if you are wondering how to look simple and elegant yet stylish and glamorous for the event, here are 6 celeb-approved looks that you can take inspiration to welcome 2022 in style.

Alia Bhatt

Nothing can be the classiness of a black dress. Alia Bhatt’s strappy gown featured a thigh-high slit that helped her flaunt her legs and a bow detail that added an extra touch of femininity. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress chose the minimal path as she skipped the accessories and simply styled the look with black heels.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s strapless aqua tie-dye number featured a hand ruched corset that brought the oomph to the fashion table and so did the neon green contrast panels that ran in curvy patterns. The dress was split in two, a bodycon and a tired detail in chiffon fabric which was closely attached. She made an electrifying statement with her loud makeup and neon heels.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor’s sartorial style is something that should help pump up every Gen Z’s wardrobe. She looked in Arpita Mehta's printed co-ords that featured a sand butti high-waisted skirt that had two thigh-high slits at the front and a matching bralette top. She teamed the look with a mirror-worked jacket which you can ditch to keep your look sensuous yet casual for your at-home party.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor’s stunning look in a simple yet fun white body-hugging midi dress is ideal for a fuss-free house party look. Celebrity Fashion Stylist Ami Patel never keeps it boring and there appeared a velvet blue blazer from Massimo Dutti. Her entire look was stitched together with white ankle-strap heels and Avior Jewels’ teardrop earrings.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked party-perfect in a wine-coloured sequined mini skirt paired with an oversized striped blue shirt. The shirt was decked in playful lemon yellow prints. Sara rolled her sleeves up and kept the look casual. The Pataudi princess sealed the deal with neon yellow hoop earrings and metallic pointed-toe heels.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looked all things fun and fab in her bright pink dress. Her custom one-shoulder dress by Gauri and Nainika was styled up with a pair of metallic gold pumps, a pair of earrings and she rounded off her glam look with soft curls. Her lovely dress can also be your pick for a date night with your bae on New Year’s eve.

Which diva’s fun and fuss-free look will be your style inspiration for tonight’s party? Tell us in the comments below.

