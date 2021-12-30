Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: 8 GLAM black sequin dresses to take inspiration from for this NYE weekend

We're almost on the last day of 2021 which has been a roller coaster ride in itself. While New Years celebrations and parties are on hold this time again due to the new COVID strain, intimate gatherings will still be something to look forward to. And who's to say you can't get glammed up for a night of partying and ringing in the new year, indoors?

And nothing screams glamour as much as sequin dresses do. Specifically, black sequin dresses have almost always been the go-to uniform for NYE parties and here's following suit with some celebrity inspiration!

Alia Bhatt

For her birthday, the 28-year-old RRR actress slipped into a sequin LBD with 3D rose detailing at her neck, by Magda Butryum. For an edgy look, she styled her hair into beachy waves, opted for shimmery eyelids and neutral cheeks. We love her keyhole slit on her chest which showed off just the right amount of skin.

Kriti Sanon

Elevating the jazz factor, Kriti Sanon opted for a full-sleeve mini dress with a plunging neckline and statement shoulder pads and hugged her slender figure. Keeping it simple, the Lukka Chuppi star opted for a poker-straight hairdo and completed her look with black pumps.

Disha Patani

In a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna creation, Disha looked party-ready in a full-sleeve black gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. If you're keen on going all-out, opt for a pair of stilettos, smokey eyes and poker-straight hair for a bold look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

If full-sleeve outfits aren't your jam, take a cue from PeeCee's cut sleeve maxi dress with ruffle sleeves and a plunging neckline that makes for a bold look. The mermaid silhouette is flattering to almost every figure. Go for poker-straight hair and minimal makeup to ensure all eyes are on your dress.

Jennifer Aniston

The Hollywood starlet who is often seen in black gowns sported a Versace number with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She let her dress do all the talking and styled it with simple black stilettos and a poker-straight hairdo.

Karisma Kapoor

Going for a more girl-next-door vibe? We suggest you take notes from Karisma Kapoor for your NYE party look. The diva sported a tulle maxi off-shoulder dress in a fit-and-flare silhouette, that gave us cocktail party vibes. Styled with basic black stilettos and a matching quilted Chanel bag, her look was effortless and complete.

Khushi Kapoor

Trust the fashionista to go over the top with her look! The diva wore a strapless shimmery ball gown that was all things vintage and pretty. Making for an unusual look, she pulled her hair into a loose braid with face-framing tendrils left free.

Taylor Swift

The Grammy-winning singer who can't get enough of sequins also rocked a full-sleeve bodycon black shimmery dress that accentuated her lean frame. Smokey eyes, blood-red lips and her blonde hair styled into waves made for a sleek and stylish look.

Which star's glittery black dress are you taking inspiration from for your house party on NYE? Comment below and let us know.

