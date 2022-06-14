Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: 5 Stars who showed how to welcome glamour in printed blue mini dress

No tricky talks, let's get to our style business. Summer struggles can be too many to list but nothing could drain our days out as sweat. We've waded into the dressy phase, that's our way of braving the heat in style. All this is to stay, blue mini dresses are particularly looking chic, and moving from their unlimited appeal seems like a task. Where there is fashion, you won't hear us complain. Find below the cute teas' you need to look glam at any given minute. From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon and more, your favourites in Bollywood approve of blue mini-printed dresses Give it a read!

Malaika Arora

Welcome prints and colours of summer. Looking pretty already, right? The Anarkali Disco Chali dancer was spotted in a mini strappy dress along with her adorable Casper. This printed single-tiered dress featured a ruffled elastic-like neckline. This ensemble with a flared fit can be styled with flats and a clutch for a lunch outing.

Kriti Sanon

Floral prints, who? Go cute, if you will. The Bachchhan Paandey actress headed to a salon dressed up in a lovely butterfly-printed Summer Somewhere strappy printed dress. This cowl-neck attire, an absolute must-have, was styled with a Dior saddle bag and snake-printed flats.

Ananya Panday

Where there is a off-shoulder dress, it always adds interest. Make lunch date plans and head out with this mini blue printed dress with frilled sleeves, hem, and smocked detailing on the bodice. Accessorise it with a white tote bag, a chain, and kicks. Oh, what fun!

Alia Bhatt

Make some noise! B-town's hotties are here. The RRR actress picked out a Zadig & Voltaire dress. This cyan blue attire featured a V-neck, bishop sleeves, and colourful patterns of flowers, skulls, and more quirky-cool elements. Keep your date night look simple with gold hoop earrings and transparent strapped heels.

Disha Patani

If you're looking to step into a no-conventional glam zone, this sensuous pick is the best option. The Malang starlet's blue colourful printed mini dress came with a deep neckline and ruched bodice. The Gemini girl sealed off her OOTD with a red box bag and pink slides with furry detail.

Whose outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

