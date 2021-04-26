Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: Celeb approved ways to style tea length dresses to look RAVISHING at every event

Tea-length dresses are those fuss-free outfits that fall above your ankle but below your knees. Check out ways to style them for an easy chic brunch look to date night.

Tea-length dresses are for those who like to play it safe yet stay stylish. They are a favourite among all celebrities and a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe. You can easily jump into one and, ta-da, you are ready for your much-anticipated event-be it a date night, cocktail party, Sunday brunch with friends or a simple family get together party. You can never be underdressed or overdressed with tea-length outfits. They are just perfect and an easy way to stay in style this scorching summer. Here is how our favourite B-town divas are acing the style.

Alia’s style can be defined as sporty, casual and comfy. She surely knows to pull off any look, be it ethnic or western, in ultimate style. Her super comfy look in this easy breezy tea-length dress is one of a kind. The V neck dress features ruffle details over the collar line that extends to her sleeves and black and pastel pink appliqué polka dots over ivory lace details. The Giambattista Valli dress came in the brunch-ready shade of off-white and Alia kept it minimal, ditching heavy-duty accessories and makeup.

Ahuja

Sonam was nothing but a vision in Emilia Wickstead bodycon dress. Her monochrome dress featured a risqué square neckline and full sleeves. The green elite dress fitted her perfectly and Sonam carried a shiny black sling bag by Judith Leiber and a pair of black flats to elevate her date-ready look. Black chokers and matching hoop earrings further added up to her style statement. Messy bun, dewy base and nude lips rounded off her stylish look perfect for your next high tea or formal party.

Kiara Advani

Kiara’s off-shoulder number in red by Gauri and Nainika was mesmerising. The dramatic sleeves and fitted A-line skirt gave a romantic spin to her tea-length dress. She glammed up with a well-contoured face, red lips and blush pink eyeshadow. The statement gold earrings stole the spotlight of her glamorous look. She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail and rounded off the look with bright pink heels. A perfect pick for a romantic dinner date.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti slayed a blue shimmery tea-length dress that screamed party! Her sequin midi dress from Rutu Neeva bore bow-tie detail spiking up the quirk level around the shoulder line. Her ultra-glam look was complemented with a neat centre-parted ponytail and statement earrings. The blue smokey eye makeup with hints of highlighter and contour shades and nude lips spiced up her glam look. She rounded off her party-ready evening dress with a pop of pink heels that clearly stood out!

Which diva’s midi dress do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

