Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor: 7 festive outfits for Dussehra in the colour of the day WHITE

Today is the fifth day of Navratri and this day is all about the colour white. White represents the fifth incarnation of Devi - Skandamata, the war-god. The colour symbolises peace, purity, and prayer in devotees’ hearts when they worship her. Here we have our B-town divas giving us some festive outfit inspiration in the colour for today - WHITE!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti’s pristine white and gold lehenga by Shantanu & Nikhil is a great choice for Dussehra. The outfit featured a modest yet playful blouse that bore a high-neckline and full sleeves with an open back. The skirt was adorned with statement-making metallic work, with a cutwork hem, intricate gold embellishment, and floral and foliage motifs. The attire was rounded off with a white organza dupatta decked with gota patti borders. Sanon chose chunky earrings, layered bangles and rings. As a final touch, she topped the look with a gajra made of fresh white roses.

Katrina Kaif

To set yourself apart this Dussehra, opt for a glamorous sheer saree just like Katrina Kaif. The Sooryavanshi actress was seen wearing a radiant white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree crafted using a feather-light fabric and designed with gota patti work. The see-through saree was paired with a cap-sleeved blouse featuring designs of blooms and foliage. The star accessorised her ensemble with a pair of diamond earrings and simple kadas on her right hand.

Alia Bhatt

Opt for a radiant sharara set like Alia Bhatt. Alia looked impeccable in ivory as she made heads turn in an embellished sharara set by Anita Dongre. The set featured a spaghetti strapped short kurti adorned in intricate silver design paired with flared sharara pants and a simple, long dupatta with a thick gold border. The Brahmastra actress completed the look with a pair of silver oxidised earrings.

Sara Ali Khan

Yet another amazing salwar suit that you can don this festival! Sara Ali Khan picked a cotton ivory number trimmed with pretty details by Mulmul. The attire featured wide-legged palazzo pants and short kurta with sleeves decked in intricate white lace edges. The dupatta was finished with silver gota patti work in a modern chevron pattern. Sara paired the ensemble with silver heart-shaped earrings, matching bangles and embellished juttis.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria managed to set the internet on fire with her alluring ethnic look. She wore a show-stopping white and soft gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra comprising a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline, a dupatta and a billowing skirt. The organza lehenga was enhanced with embroidery work with shimmery cutdana and tiny pearls. The blouse was decked in cutdana embroidery, while the dupatta featured floral motifs. She paired the ensemble with a choker, matching earrings and a delicate ring, all encrusted with pearls, jade coloured gemstones and uncut diamonds.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s stunning white lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani is perfect for the occasion of Dussehra. The lehenga was adorned in intricate chikankari work. While the chiffon skirt was embellished in a contemporary chevron pattern with kasab work, the blouse came with delicate floral lace along the sleeves and neckline, which led into the chikankari layer topped off with crystals. The look was completed with a georgette dupatta. Madhuri accessorised the ensemble with emerald-detailed pearl earrings and pearl bangles.

Janhvi Kapoor

A classic saree can never go wrong! Janhvi was seen dressed in an ivory coloured Tarun Tahiliani saree. Draped over a strappy floral blouse, the saree was decked in a pretty floral border in shades of maroon, purple and green. The star kid complemented the colourful thread work on her saree and blouse with magenta statement earrings.

Which actress’ white festive wear would you take inspiration from this Navratri? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Navratri 2021: Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon: 6 Times celeb inspired ways to wear orange ethnic outfits today



