Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon & Kiara Advani: Purple sweatsuits are a Bollywood favourite and we have proof

From airports to the gym class, purple sweatsuits are a celeb favourite and here are 5 different ways to rock it. Check it out

Comfort has become the key ingredient in fashion especially after 2020. Now that we are in the new year, this trend seems to have been taken forward as celebs are constantly seen stepping out looking their absolute best in comfy athleisure. From tracksuits to yoga wear, the actresses are surely making the most of their style mixed with comfort and in the past few months, it looks like celebs have found their favourite.

Purple track and yoga suits have been the IT clothing that every diva is making the most of. From the airport to the gym class, this is the first trend in months that celebs are seen loving and here’s proof!

The trend kickstarted with who was spotted wearing an Adidas tracksuit at the airport. The actress styled it with a black tee underneath and gave the look a pop of colour with a contrasting yellow bag by Anya Hindmarch. She then added a sporty touch to the look by styling it with white platform sneakers while a vintage pair of cat-eye glasses added extra oomph.

Talking about sporty touches, Sara Ali Khan surely loves wearing her tracksuits at the airport. She was seen sporting a Puma ensemble in purple as she picked out a white tank to wear underneath it. A pair of glasses and matching kicks made the most of her look.

One of our favourites from this list is this purple tracksuit by Kanika Goyal that Kriti Sanon picked out for her day of travelling. The little paper plane graphic on the sports bra was definitely an apt choice. She styled it with a pair of matching joggers and a hooded jacket that was left open to show off her toned mid-riff. With her wavy mane left open, the actress’s airport look was quite a refresher!

Next, we have Kiara Advani in purple athleisure but instead of opting for joggers, she chose for yoga pants to keep things comfortable. She styled the pants with a cropped hoodie in the same hue. With her hair pulled up in a bun and a mask covering her face, the actress completed her look with a backpack in her hand.

When you have a trend to discuss, you can never leave out. The actor surely knows his way around a fabulous tracksuit and this one has more shades of purple than the previous ones but still manages to look cool!

Who do you think looked the best in the purple pantsuit? Let us know in the comments section below.

