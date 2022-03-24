Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Kylie Jenner: 5 Celebs prove white jumpsuits are the winning summer outfit

Jumpsuits aren't a new trend on the block, but fashion has it that summer-style fun begins when these one-piece ensembles make waves in the broad daylight. Even if you have overexposure to these, these are the true-blue bearers of maximum comfort. Want to call yourself a glam girl with these? Colours are just everywhere and so we thought going big with white jumpsuits can definitely make a loud statement with anything bright. White is pristine to look at but never dull. Take the proof you're looking for.

Kriti Sanon

If a strapless outfit is in your mind, your mind is in the right style direction. A vintage print was clubbed with that of a contemporary ensemble. Great job, Nasty Gal! This monotone jumpsuit came with a deep neckline and wide-legged pants. The polka dot organza voluminous sleeve created a side-knot detail and a one-shoulder look adding to the edginess of this getup. To round it up, the Bachchhan Paandey actress chose green mini earrings and red pointed-toe pumps.

Ananya Panday

Haters will tell white outfits are overly worn and now look average. Nothing like the halter-neck jumpsuit that can elevate your day's look. It's just so easy to style proved the Gehraiyaan starlet who added a taste of tan hue to her look with a belt. The breezy bottoms are made to ease you up from all the heat the season can bring. Wear mini earrings, say gold hoops, the same as Miss Panday.

Alia Bhatt

Step aside lehengas and saris, here's the kind of a fresh take you can use as a Haldi attendee. The RRR actress opted for an Indo-Western look which entailed golden floral motifs spread on the jacquard number, butterfly sleeves, and a back tie-up detail. Her embroidered earrings with tassels and strappy stilettos kept her look as chic as possible.

Taylor Swift

Say 'no more' to all the times you've played it safe with styling yourself up. The Enchanted singer turned up the volume of the day's heat as she donned a Balmain jumpsuit. This sexy strappy number came with a plunging neckline and side cut-outs. She rocked her red-carpet look with a black rectangle-shaped box clutch and a silver bracelet.

Kylie Jenner

The hottie mommy to Stormi and Wolf donned a white jumpsuit from The Dolls House Fashion. Filled with fringes, this strappy single ensemble bore a deep neckline cut in a curvy shape, and the velvet fabric not only luxe-d up her look but looked spot-on. She sealed it off with pointed pumps. Perfectly party-ready and how!

