Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Divas who looked radiant in beaming sequined skirts

Sequins have been a major trend for quite some time now and it has only continued to flourish. From dresses to sarees, the sequin trend has been all around us. But if you are someone who does not prefer too much glam, then you simply opt for a sequin skirt and balance it with a simple top. Here, we have our divas shining bright in sequin skirts.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti looked like a dream-come-true in this white ensemble that brought out the best in her. She was seen shining bright in a white sequined skirt by Lipsy London with an asymmetrical hemline. The Dilwale actress paired the skirt with a white top by Deme Love that featured bishop sleeves and bore ruffles and tassels. Kriti accessorised the outfit with silver hoops and matching pointed-toe heels.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is known for her edgy and unique dressing style, and her ability to pull off any look with confidence. She paired a wine-coloured sequined mini skirt with an oversized striped blue shirt. The shirt was decked in playful lemon yellow prints. Sara rolled her sleeves up and kept the look casual. The Patuadi princess sealed the deal with neon yellow hoop earrings and metallic pointed-toe heels.

Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire as she stepped out in a Giuseppe Di Morabito ensemble. The outfit featured a sequined green skirt paired with a scarf printed strapless top. The high-waist skirt featured ruched detailing and a fringed hemline. The Gully Boy actress skipped the accessories and rounded off her look with nothing but a pair of clear tie-up heels.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday showed us the perfect way to balance an outfit by pairing a sequined skirt with a plain top. She was seen dressed in an off-shoulder black top that she paired with a silver midi sequined skirt from the brand, Sachin & Babi. The skirt featured ruffles on the hemline and was rather eye-catching. However, the plain black top perfectly balanced the attire. Ananya let her outfit take the centre stage as she skipped the accessories and simply teamed the attire with strappy black heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

Count on Janhvi Kapoor to make any outfit look glamorous. The Roohi actress was seen dolled-up in a sequin mini skirt and a strapless top featuring an oversized bow. The multicoloured sequined skirt featured a small front-slit and it flawlessly matched the strapless navy blue top. Janhvi added another dash of glitter to her outfit by teaming it up with sequined Christian Louboutin heels. She accessorised the ensemble with a pair of pearl hoop earrings.

Which actress looked the best in a sequined skirt? Let us know in the comments below.

