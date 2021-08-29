Alia, Kriti to Sara Ali Khan: Celebs who SWORE by designer of the week Sukriti & Aakriti for ethnic wear

When it comes to design, sister-duo Sukriti and Aakriti Grover are on top of their ethnic design game. Their label Sukrit and Aakriti is known for their sustainable collection. The festive wear is all things bright and colourful, with their current season inspired from Phulkari, the Punjabi craft of embroidery.

For two sisters working together, we're curious about whether or not they have creative differences and how they deal with them. "It’s the best thing to be partners with your sibling because the upbringing, your exposure and experiences are kind of connected and that brings about harmony at the work front. What helps is our common love for organic and sustainable fabrics and a way of working with them," Sukriti, who is Kriti Sanon and Tamannaah Bhatia's go-to stylist, says.

The label, from the start, has adopted the sustainability concept in its creations, Aakriti Grover believes. "There is still a common notion that luxury is about extravagance. We started off creating festive wear in sustainable fabrics," she says about how they began with cotton and muls, to ensure fashion is more luxurious. "The point is to bring comfort to the runway which people can wear in their daily lives," she reveals.

The duo has been using natural and low-impact dyes and also consider the wages of the brand's labourers. They follow their own values which are to donate to causes that are aligned with their thoughts. Sukriti and Aakriti's most recent collection has been inspired by Phulkari. "More than just handicraft, the threads of Phulkari are inextricably tied to the history of Punjab. This textile art is so vibrant and playful and sets perfectly in the contemporary modern Indian wear silhouettes that the label specialises in," they say.

The designer-duo never fails to surprise us with their collections time and again. They are also a favourite among celebrities with stars like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and more swear by the designers' creations. We want to know from the duo who they'd like to see in their creations next. "Maybe ," the two quipped.

The duo has been around for so long and we're inquisitive about their biggest learnings so far. They have only one piece of advice to give, "Be original to create from your heart," they say synonymously.

