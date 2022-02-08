Alia Bhatt in a kurta set shows how to wear white on repeat and get the desi glam right: Yay or Nay?

Kurtas are more like the cornerstone of most people's wardrobes today. Think of how you do not entirely want to rely on your formal pantsuits or knee-length dresses to look spick and span. Kurtas are proving with the time that they can help you swap out outfits than make you feel extra claggy and rather stick with the breezy charm it brings. If you want to step aside from donning the bright hues, here's how to play the subtle glam in the right direction. A lesson from the pro awaits here!

With the Gangubai Kathiawadi movie currently loving the promotional life, waiting for its release, we're getting lucky each day with Alia Bhatt showing us the angelic way to wear desi outfits. White is the hot colour, the diva and Celebrity stylist Ami Patel have chosen yet again as this morning she looked like a queen in Punit Balana's organza saree and her next avatar of the day was a kurta set. The 28-year-old opted for a kurta that bore intricate embroidered patterns done in white and with the broad border, it brought an eye-soothing pastel hue. Miss Bhatt's knee-length kurta with a V-neck and three-quarter sleeves was clubbed with a dupatta that looked no different from that of the embroidery crafted on her kurta and her palazzo pants had a stunning lace detail placed close to the hem. It also had a curvy border and looks the best to commute around with.

Alia's outfit looked fabulous with strappy stilettos that bore multiple studs. She had her hair tied into a low bun and accessorised her desi look with a ring and floral-shaped earrings. A mini bindi always completes the look, we now trust this to be true.

