Alia Bhatt in Label Earthen's printed kurta suit defined simplistic glamour perfectly; Yay or Nay?

Living for a floral print is truly the way of life now. Its ubiquitous influence is immeasurable so much that you see it everywhere. To give one such very true instance is how you see a stream of choices in the fashion space. From shorts, and dresses to lehengas and more, the flower power deal has taken over every other print and sometimes our closet too. Did our love for this beauteous print see a spike? Alia Bhatt made a desi case yesterday and we just can't unsee it.

The mother-to-be was photographed last night at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's residence dressed in a printed co-ordinated set. So perfect a print, it goes beyond to be a summer hit, and here's what it looks like to heart it in the monsoon. Seen on Alia is Label Earthen's black kurta set with pink and green flower prints curated with the amalgamation of mulmul cotton and organza silk.

This A-line kurta cropped right at her knees. The flared number featured V-neck and short sleeves and its breezy and comfy look was sealed off with straight-fit pants which had a scalloped hem just like the organza silk dupatta all of which cost Rs 13,900. Keeping it gorgeous and very minimal in true Alia Bhatt style were accessories such as silver jhumkas and Gucci black quilted peep-toe heels. Ah, that dimple and glow just make everything a lot more stunning. A glossy lipstick, eyes with the magic of kohl, and a highlighted makeup base. She kept her hair in its natural state as the star left it down.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

