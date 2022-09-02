Alia Bhatt in The Label Jenn printed dress and trench coat is a reminder of all things sweet; Yay or Nay?

It's impossible to ever get bored of seeing what's new and cute. In this case, it's too pink, little orange, ultra-pretty, and approved by Alia Bhatt. We've found the one, an outfit for a date or a brunch in simple terms. From a fashion perspective, dresses were a summer thing but celebrities have given us ample lessons on how to make these last throughout the monsoon and days after. Whether you've been referencing the Brahmāstra actress's looks to style your bump or to give your closet a chic makeover, you've made the right move for all that she dons is the gold standard. Her latest is another great example.

She is as stoked as her fans for the release of her next big movie which is scheduled to be next week. Alia defined extreme glamour with her co-ordinated Lara printed set which she donned today for the movie promotions. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania once again, the soon-to-be-mother looked stunning in The Label Jenn's two-piece creation.

The mini slip dress featured a deep sweetheart neckline, orange floral prints, double straps, and a ruched detail. The Rs. 7,788 satin combo included a trench coat which can be your go-to in monsoon. The beauty of her look wasn't limited to her outfit solely, her gold hoop earrings from Shop Lune and multiple rings from Raft The Label and Viange Fine Jewels looked impressive. You may well complete your look with matching pink or orange heels and a clutch. Safe choices of course but you'll make no mistake to go OTT. Alia's tousled waves, matte pink lipstick with specks of satin finish, and mascara-laden eyelashes wrapped up her radiant look.

