Alia Bhatt looked SUBLIME in a Rimple and Harpreet saree at the Gangubai Kathiawadi premiere in Berlin

Alia Bhatt is no stranger to red carpets. The actress who is all set for the release of her much-awaited film, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi where she plays the lead role, attended the film's premiere at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival held in Berlin. For the promotions of the film, the actress has been sporting only outfits in white, to match her on-screen persona. She took things to the next level when she walked the red carpet in Berlin in a white saree by Indian designer-duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula.

For the red carpet premiere of her film with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt rocked an ivory white saree with sequin detailing. Styled by Ami Patel, this customised chiffon number by Rimple and Harpreet paid ode to the 28-year-old actress' on-screen persona. The outfit bore intricate embroidery and a scalloped edge that had a dramatic flair to it thanks to fringes and doris. The saree was draped over a strappy blouse made in the same tone and featured a backless pattern. Her blouse too, bore meticulous sequin work to compliment her glittery outfit.

Alia's makeup was also as glamorous as her outfit was. A clean, flawless base that didn't blur out her freckled skin, filled-in and well-defined brows, shimmery silver eyeshadow to match her outfit and deep, ruby red lips ensured she looked eye-catching as she walked the red carpet. Her hair was pulled back into a clean bun that enabled her makeup to take the spotlight. A pair of silver and emerald earrings made for the perfect statement accessories for this red carpet look.

We thought Alia Bhatt looked simply sublime in this Rimple and Harpreet number on the red carpet. What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

