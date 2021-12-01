Alia Bhatt looks like a desi diva in purple sequin & chikankari Manish Malhotra lehenga with corset blouse

If there's one actress who has mastered the knack of desi outfits, it has to be Alia Bhatt. The Brahmastra actress was all decked up for a wedding in Delhi recently and we can't take our eyes off the 28-year-old's glamorous desi ensemble.

Proving that purple is the current colour of the season, Alia looked like an absolute diva in a glamorous purple ensemble. She rocked a Manish Malhotra lavish lehenga from the designer's Mijwan collection, which was the perfect contrast between modern and traditional. The chikankari grand lehenga featured purple sequins all over it to give it a glam effect. Her waistband bore a contrasting blue colour and the diva styled this with a corset-style blouse which also bore heavy sequin work all over.

Ensuring all eyes were on her the fine detailing of her glamorous outfit, the actress went sans accessories and let her outfit do all the talking. For her makeup, Alia stuck to the basics with her hair styled into a side parting with effortless waves. Filled-in brows, kohl-lined eyes, loads of mascara and glossy pink lips were all about the diva's glam. A dash of pink on her cheeks, and a touch of highlighter completed the diva's desi look.

We think the actress who will next be seen in RRR did full justice to her sparkly outfit and ensured her glam game was on point as well!

Are you a fan of the mix of chikankari and sequins to give the traditional craft a more glamorous touch? Alia's previous Manish Malhotra outfit also garnered a lot of eyeballs for her unusual choice of blouse. What are your thoughts on her recent desi looks? Comment below and let us know!

