  1. Home
  2. fashion

Alia Bhatt looks DREAMY in a floral dress by Summer Somewhere: Yay or Nay?

For an at-home party, Alia Bhatt kept it pretty and simple in a botanical printed crepe dress. Tell us what you think!
27082 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt in Summer Somewhere Alia Bhatt looks DREAMY in a floral dress by Summer Somewhere: Yay or Nay?
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Dressing up comes easy to Alia Bhatt. The actress knows how to make a statement with the simplest outfits be it dresses, ethnic suits, sarees, pantsuits or more. Her minimal aesthetics, glowing skin and forever flawless hair have also become a huge hit among fans and beauty gurus. The actress gave us yet another elegant look yesterday as she attended a birthday party. 

Keeping it simple but classy, Alia opted for a puff sleeve mini dress by Summer Somewhere, her best friend Meghna Goyal's brand. The lovely hand-made pastel Sorrento Mini Dress made from Viscose Moroccan Crepe material featured a fitting bodice and a ruffle hem skirt. The outfit priced at Rs 5,590 INR also bore tangerine floral prints on the pink material gave it a feminine look. 
The Gully Boy actress further colour blocked this outfit with bright neon scrappy stilettos and went sans accessories for the house party. She kept her glam simple with minimal makeup. A basic layer of foundation, filled-in brows, peachy lips and dusted blush pink cheeks completed her dreamy, elegant look. Her hair was styled in her usual side parting and into a poker-straight manner. 

Safe to say, we thought Alia looked absolutely flawless in the outfit. Her makeup only complimented her look further and we love how she added a pop of colour to her outfit with bright neon heels! Her dimpled smile was the perfect addition to her look. 
What are your thoughts on Alia's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: 8 Times celebrities proved that brown does not mean boring 

Credits :Summer Somewhere Shop Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Yayy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement