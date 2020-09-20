Alia Bhatt looks DREAMY in a floral dress by Summer Somewhere: Yay or Nay?

For an at-home party, Alia Bhatt kept it pretty and simple in a botanical printed crepe dress. Tell us what you think!

Dressing up comes easy to . The actress knows how to make a statement with the simplest outfits be it dresses, ethnic suits, sarees, pantsuits or more. Her minimal aesthetics, glowing skin and forever flawless hair have also become a huge hit among fans and beauty gurus. The actress gave us yet another elegant look yesterday as she attended a birthday party.

Keeping it simple but classy, Alia opted for a puff sleeve mini dress by Summer Somewhere, her best friend Meghna Goyal's brand. The lovely hand-made pastel Sorrento Mini Dress made from Viscose Moroccan Crepe material featured a fitting bodice and a ruffle hem skirt. The outfit priced at Rs 5,590 INR also bore tangerine floral prints on the pink material gave it a feminine look.

The Gully Boy actress further colour blocked this outfit with bright neon scrappy stilettos and went sans accessories for the house party. She kept her glam simple with minimal makeup. A basic layer of foundation, filled-in brows, peachy lips and dusted blush pink cheeks completed her dreamy, elegant look. Her hair was styled in her usual side parting and into a poker-straight manner.

Safe to say, we thought Alia looked absolutely flawless in the outfit. Her makeup only complimented her look further and we love how she added a pop of colour to her outfit with bright neon heels! Her dimpled smile was the perfect addition to her look.

What are your thoughts on Alia's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Summer Somewhere Shop Instagram

