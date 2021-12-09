Alia Bhatt looks drop dead GORGEOUS in a red saree with a sequin blouse for RRR's trailer launch: Yay or Nay?

The much-awaited trailer for RRR is finally here and fans are already going gaga over the performances of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the film. Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the Telugu period film is setting hearts ablaze.

For the trailer launch of the film, all the stars gathered together in Mumbai to witness its magnificence. Alia Bhatt who plays the role of Sita in the film and won hearts with her simple Indian look in the trailer shed her girl-next-door avatar and was all glammed up for the much-awaited event.

The 28-year-old actress rocked a stunning scarlet red saree for the trailer launch. Her chiffon number was draped to perfection over a sparkly sequin blouse with a plunging neckline. Her saree also featured a lace pattern just below her knees to give the piece additional volume. Her pallu bore heavy embroidery and was doused in heavy sequins.

Ensuring her glam matched her outfit, the actress went for her usual makeup look which involved a flawless base, dewy highlighted cheekbones, flushed cheeks, filled-in brows and her locks styled into beachy waves. A pair of statement gold dangling earrings and a simple ring accessorised her look while a pair of block-heel kohlapuri slippers ensured she stood tall among the actors.

We loved this look on Alia and it gave us bridal vibes, perfect for this wedding season! What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt's look for the RRR Trailer launch? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

